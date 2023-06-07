Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsvcu basketball adds germany pro league veteran jacob patrick to 2023 2024 roster
Sports

VCU basketball adds Germany pro league veteran Jacob Patrick to 2023-2024 roster

Chris Graham
Published date:
VCU Basketball
Logo: VCU Athletics

VCU basketball coach Ryan Odom is adding a three-year veteran of Germany’s pro leagues to the 2023-2024 roster.

Jacob Patrick is a 6’6”, 195-pound guard who recently completed his third season with MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg in the BBL, Germany’s top professional league.

Patrick, the son of John Patrick, who coached MHP Riesen Ludwigsburg for nine seasons, averaged 5.8 points and 1.1 rebounds in 13.2 minutes per game in 2022-2023, shooting 40 percent (47-of-118) from three-point range as a 19-year-old amateur.

Patrick will join VCU with four years of eligibility remaining.

“Jacob is a player who has grown up in the game. His father was a great player at Stanford and played pro and then became a coach overseas. So, he was raised in a basketball family. I love guys like that,” said Odom, whose father, Dave Odom, was a head coach at Wake Forest, South Carolina and East Carolina and an assistant at Virginia under Terry Holland.

“This guy is a competitor. He’s a player who excels in both his ability to shoot and handle the basketball and to pass, and he does all that with a fierceness and a competitiveness, and I know he’s excited to be joining VCU, and we’re excited to have him,” Odom said.

Patrick was one of two BBL players to shoot better than 50 percent from the field, 40 percent from three-point range and 90 percent from the free throw line this season. He connected on three or more three-pointers in eight regular-season games and topped double figures five times as he helped lift Riesen Ludwigsburg to a 19-15 record and a BBL semifinal appearance.

Patrick became the youngest player to ever score in a BBL game when he did so in 2020 as a 16-year-old, and was also the youngest member of Germany’s Senior National Team.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Family of man shot by police at Harrisonburg Walmart disputes official story
2 Two shot, killed, including grad, after Richmond high school graduation ceremony
3 Ron Sanchez gives up head-coaching job to return to Bennett’s staff at UVA
4 Three years in, Bottles owners finally taking a moment to celebrate their success
5 Former Catholic priest gets eight years in 1980s sexual abuse of 14-year-old

Latest News

connelly early
Sports

UVA lefty Connelly Early on his improvement on the mound: ‘One pitch at a time’

Chris Graham
police
Virginia

Portsmouth man pleads guilty to possessing machine gun

Rebecca Barnabi

Trashawn Newsome, 21, of Portsmouth pleaded guilty Friday to possessing a machine gun while Chesapeake Police officers investigated a crime.

fire truck jacket helmet
Virginia

Two former Virginia residents dead after small plane crash in Colonial Beach

Crystal Graham

Two former Northern Neck residents are dead after a single-engine plane crash this morning in Colonial Beach.

court law
Virginia

Newport News man pleads guilty to child sex abuse

Rebecca Barnabi
smoke wildfires canada
U.S./World

Poor air quality in Virginia likely to remain for days due to Canadian wildfires; N95 masks recommended

Crystal Graham
vegetable stand at farmers market
Local

Blue Ridge Area Food Bank participates in federal summer food program for local children

Rebecca Barnabi
solar panels
Local

Staunton leaders to tour Louisa solar farm next week: Local proposal put on hold

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy