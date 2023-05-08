Valley Program for Aging Services to offer dementia care conference May 17

For anyone caring for a person living with dementia, Valley Program for Aging Services has put together a conference on May 17 that focuses on dementia care.

The Confident Caregiver Conference will be held at Blue Ridge Community College in Weyers Cave from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Plecker Center.

The event will feature Melanie Bunn, a geriatric nurse practitioner and speaker for Teepa Snow’s Positive Approach to Care.

Topics covered include:

Using a positive approach to dementia care

Coping with challenging situations in dementia care

How lifelong personality traits impact dementia care

“If Virginia and the Valley mirror the world’s projected increase in dementia population of 40 percent by 2030, we will be unprepared to meet the challenges of the flood of residents who will be living with the condition,” said Joyce Nussbaum, Director of Senior Services, Harrisonburg-Rockingham County, for VPAS. “That’s why we’re working so hard to help prepare for this fast-approaching reality. Our goal is to sharpen the confidence and competence of our caregiver community with opportunities that will help them navigate their new reality.”

The Confident Caregiver Dementia Conference is the first VPAS conference to focus exclusively on dementia.

Teepa Snow’s philosophy, presented in conjunction with Melanie Bunn’s expertise as a health care provider, should leave attendees with a positive mindset and a valuable set of resources to use in their role as caregivers.

This event is made possible through grant funding provided by the Merck Foundation.

There is no cost to participate, and lunch will be provided, but registration is required.

For more information, call (540) 615-5341 or visit vpas.info.

