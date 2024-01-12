VADOC: Woman staff member charged with attempting to deliver contraband to a prisoner

A contracted staff member was found with contraband concealed in her groin area at the Indian Creek Correctional Center in Chesapeake.

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.

A routine scan revealed an anomaly, and a follow-up scan showed the contractor had an item concealed in her groin area. The contraband, according to the VDOC, was tobacco.

The VADOC drug task force was notified of the incident.

The contractor has been charged with attempting to deliver articles to a prisoner.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No additional information will be provided while this investigation continues.

Anonymous tips regarding the intake of contraband may be provided by phone at (540) 830-9280.