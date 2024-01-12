Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home VADOC: Woman staff member charged with attempting to deliver contraband to a prisoner
Cops & Courts, Virginia

VADOC: Woman staff member charged with attempting to deliver contraband to a prisoner

Crystal Graham
Published date:
cigarettes
(© Olexandr – stock.adobe.com)

A contracted staff member was found with contraband concealed in her groin area at the Indian Creek Correctional Center in Chesapeake.

The Virginia Department of Corrections is investigating the incident that occurred on Jan. 3 at 5 p.m.

A routine scan revealed an anomaly, and a follow-up scan showed the contractor had an item concealed in her groin area. The contraband, according to the VDOC, was tobacco.

The VADOC drug task force was notified of the incident.

The contractor has been charged with attempting to deliver articles to a prisoner.

This is an ongoing investigation.

No additional information will be provided while this investigation continues.

Anonymous tips regarding the intake of contraband may be provided by phone at (540) 830-9280.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Augusta County bungles another FOIA response in surprise Morelli resignation
2 Augusta County 6, through the county attorney, asserts its legal right to secrecy
3 Winter weather looking likely next week: Four inches of snow possible on Tuesday
4 Watching the NFL playoffs this weekend? How to see the UVA, Virginia Tech alums in action
5 You can actually cheat at NIL? Florida State gets caught, sanctioned by NCAA

Latest News

Local, Schools

‘Fruit of the spirit’: Trailblazer Learning Center in Waynesboro provides Bible-focused education

Rebecca Barnabi
Birch trees along Rivanna River in Charlottesville
Cops & Courts, Local

Charlottesville: Two victims assaulted on Rivanna Trail; police stepping up patrols this weekend

Crystal Graham

Two victims were allegedly assaulted on the Rivanna Trail in Charlottesville in the area of Riverside Park and Free Bridge on Friday.

football money
Football, Sports

Scott German: The NCAA got FSU; watch out, Michigan, you’re next

Scott German

The NCAA, on Thursday, delt the Florida State with some hefty penalties related to NIL and recruiting. 

Local, Schools

Waynesboro: Mentors are ‘an extension of our family’ at Wenonah Elementary School

Rebecca Barnabi
Arts & Culture, Virginia

Virginia Museum of Natural History to host Speakeasy on Starling on March 2

Rebecca Barnabi
mental health
Local

Augusta County: Counselor with wide range of experiences named DSS director

Rebecca Barnabi
Dr. Brenda Salter McNeil
Arts & Culture, Local

JMU brings reconciliation expert to campus to kick off MLK Week

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status