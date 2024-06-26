VA250: Harrisonburg, Rockingham County committees need volunteers to plan anniversary

The Harrisonburg and Rockingham County VA250 Committees are seeking dedicated volunteers to assist in planning the 250th anniversary commemoration of the American Revolution.

The committees, which meet jointly, are looking for volunteers, support and committee members to help plan and implement activities for this significant event.

Formed by resolutions from the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors and Harrisonburg City Council, the committees are led by Penny Imeson, Director of Rocktown History, and Jennifer Bell, Harrisonburg Tourism Manager. Numerous local organizations have pledged their involvement, including the Brethren and Mennonite Heritage Center, Bridgewater Historical Society, the City of Harrisonburg Public School’s Social Studies Department, Daughters of the American Revolution (Massanutten Chapter), Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance, James Madison University, Massanutten Regional Library, the Plains District Museum, Rockingham County Tourism, Rockingham Circuit Court, Rocktown History and the Virginia Quilt Museum.

“Milestones are crucial for reflecting on the evolution of our communities and cultures. By examining the past, we gain a deeper appreciation and understanding of our present society. In preparation for the 250th anniversary, the American Association of State and Local History has introduced five themes to encourage greater participation and guide our educational programs. I am eager to see how the historical sites, schools, organizations, and VA250 committees will interpret and share our unique local stories,” Imeson said.

Five key themes identified by the American Association for State and Local History:

1. **Unfinished Revolutions** – Highlighting the continuous journey towards achieving the ideals of liberty and justice for all.

2. **Power of Place** – Emphasizing the significance of specific locations in the revolutionary narrative and their ongoing impact.

3. **We the People** – Celebrating the diverse individuals and groups who have contributed to the nation’s history.

4. **American Experiment** – Reflecting on the United States as an evolving project in democracy and governance.

5. **Doing History** – Encouraging active participation in preserving and interpreting historical events and narratives.

The local committees will plan commemorative events and activities, promote and support activities organized by local organizations and encourage community participation in this semi quincentennial milestone.

“Initial research has shown that our area supported the war effort by providing supplies and soldiers, some of whom made the ultimate sacrifice. The focus of the VA250 committee is not just to highlight July 4, 1776, but also to recognize the legacy of the revolution and 250 years of local history,” Bell said. “We are particularly hoping that community members will come forward with local family history and stories related to the revolutionary period.” The group is currently working to have local photographs included in the VA250 exhibit and to schedule the VA250 interactive mobile museum to visit Harrisonburg. Join us in celebrating our rich heritage and contributing to a memorable commemoration of our nation’s history.

Established in 2020, VA250 aims to commemorate Virginia’s pivotal role in the 250th anniversary of American independence. The Virginia American Revolution 250 Commission (VA250) seeks to educate Virginians about their history and civic duties, sharing diverse narratives that capture Virginia’s comprehensive story and its significant role in shaping the nation. The commission’s theme, “To Form a More Perfect Union,” acknowledges the ongoing efforts to achieve the ideals of the revolution and the local committees support these efforts.

To volunteer, contact Imeson at 540-879-2681 or Bell at 540-432-8940.