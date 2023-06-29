UVA’s Griff O’Ferrall, Jay Woolfolk named to USA Collegiate National Team roster

UVA shortstop Griff O’Ferrall and pitcher Jay Woolfolk were named to the 31-man roster for the USA Collegiate National Team on Thursday.

Team USA will engage in a pair of five-game series with Chinese Taipei and Japan from June 30-July 12, which will likely comprise the bulk of the summer seasons for O’Ferrall and Woolfolk, both of whom had been slated to play in the prestigious Cape Cod League this summer.

O’Ferrall and Woolfolk join a nice list of Virginia players to make the Team USA roster that includes Ryan Zimmerman, Sean Doolittle, Mark Reynolds, Matt Thaiss, Jake McCarthy, Andrew Abbott and Kyle Teel, who was selected for the team twice, in 2021 and 2022.

The national team was selected after a four-game intrasquad series featuring 58 invitees to the Team USA camp

In the four games playing for the Stars, O’Ferrall went 5-for-14 (.357) with a double, two runs scored and an RBI.

Woolfolk appeared in three of the four games and did not surrender a run in three innings of work on the mound. He struck out five batters and contributed an inning of the Stars’ combined shutout against the Stripes on Wednesday.