UVA women’s lacrosse coach Sonia LaMonica hires UNC alum Caylee Waters

UVA women’s lacrosse head coach Sonia LaMonica announced the addition of US National Team member Caylee Waters as an assistant coach on Monday.

Waters, who competes professionally with Athletes Unlimited, is a two-time National Goalie of the Year and was part of the 2016 national championship team with North Carolina. Waters also split time in goal during Team USA’s gold medal run to win the 2022 World Cup.

Waters joins LaMonica’s staff after serving as a volunteer assistant coach for Army, where she helped lead the team to its first NCAA Tournament berth in program history. Prior to that, she served as a volunteer assistant coach for one year at her alma mater. That season the Tar Heels won their third NCAA championship in program history.

Waters started her coaching career as a volunteer assistant coach at Stanford during the 2018 season. That season the Cardinal posted a 15-5 record and won the Pac-12.

A Darien, Conn., native, Waters was a two-time All-American and four-time All-ACC selection. She still owns the single season record in saves (177). She finished her career with 462 saves and a 49-9 record in goal for the Tar Heels.

Waters graduated from North Carolina with a bachelor’s degree in media and journalism in 2017.