UVA Women’s Basketball non-conference schedule: Cupcake City

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball coach mox
UVA Basketball coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton. Photo: UVA Athletics

Amaka Agugua-Hamilton ought to be embarrassed. That schedule she put together for her UVA Women’s Basketball team in November and December is Cupcake City, it’s so light and fluffy, with butter cream on top.

The best opponent among the eight home games on the schedule, per last season’s RPI, is Bucknell, which finished 17-14, and ranked 176th in the final RPI of the 2024-2025 season.

The other team in the home-schedule mix that was in the Top 200 is Howard, which had a nice-looking record, at 22-12, but ranked 177th in the final RPI.

From there, it’s down to #209 Northwestern State (13-16 in 2024-2025), #227 Maryland Eastern Shore (10-17), #245 Longwood (19-12), #296 UMBC (12-15), #305 Radford (12-17), #320 Morgan State (10-17) and #321 Winthrop (14-15).

Presumably, Little Sisters of the Poor didn’t have an open date.

There are two games against Top 100 teams – the Northwestern State game is the opener in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Fla., on Nov. 24; the Cavaliers get either Nebraska (21-12, RPI: 40) or Purdue Fort Wayne (25-9, RPI: 82) the next night.

The other is a game at Vanderbilt (22-11, RPI: 22) on Dec. 3 in Nashville in the ACC/SEC Challenge.

Don’t give Coach Mox credit for scheduling that one; the ACC and ESPN had the responsibility there.

Holy crap, this is a bad schedule.

Seriously, if Mox’s team isn’t at least 9-2 in its non-conference slate, something is wrong.

Mox is 48-46 through three seasons, and a lot of that damage has come in the non-conference – her teams are just 19-35 in ACC games.

She can’t keep beating up cream puffs and flubbing in the ACC and keep her job going forward, can she?

2025-2026 Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Location
Thursday, Oct. 30 Frostburg St. (Exh.) JPJ Arena
Tuesday, Nov. 4 Morgan State JPJ Arena
Sunday, Nov. 9 Bucknell JPJ Arena
Thursday, Nov. 13 UMBC JPJ Arena
Sunday, Nov. 16 Radford JPJ Arena
Thursday, Nov. 20 Longwood JPJ Arena
Monday, Nov. 24 Northwestern State Destin, Fla.
Tuesday, Nov. 25 Nebraska/Purdue Fort Wayne Destin, Fla.
Sunday, Nov. 30 Maryland Eastern Shore JPJ Arena
Wednesday, Dec. 3 Vanderbilt Nashville, Tenn.
Wednesday, Dec. 10 Howard JPJ Arena
Saturday, Dec. 20 Winthrop JPJ Arena

 

