UVA women’s basketball gets non-conference games with Oklahoma, Missouri

The UVA women’s basketball team will open Year 2 of the Coach Mox era on Thursday, Nov. 2, with an exhibition game against Pitt-Johnstown, a D2 program.

The regular-season opener has the ‘Hoos, coming off a 15-15 season in 2022-2023, facing off with Maryland-Eastern Shore on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

The program announced the 2023-2024 non-conference schedule on Tuesday.

A couple of big-time matchups were in the announcement.

Oklahoma comes to John Paul Jones Arena on Sunday, Nov. 19. The Sooners were a 5-seed in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, finishing the year with a 26-7 record and a 14-4 mark in the Big 12.

The Cavaliers will also host Missouri on Nov. 30 in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge.

Other home contests include Campbell (Nov. 12), William & Mary (Nov. 15), Rider (Dec. 6), Wofford (Dec. 16) and Fordham (Dec. 21).

UVA will travel to Grand Cayman to take part in the Cayman Islands Classic Tournament Nov. 24-25. Matchups for the tournament have not yet been announced.

The Cavaliers also travel to Philadelphia to face LaSalle on Dec. 3.

Dates for ACC contests, game times and TV designations for the entire 2023-24 schedule will be announced later.

Season ticket information

Season tickets for 2023-24 Virginia women’s basketball home games are on sale now. Reserved season tickets are $80 each and general admission seats are $50 each. Faculty and staff receive a discount of 20 percent on up to four (4) season tickets. Single-game tickets will go on sale in October.

How to purchase tickets

For more information or to purchase season tickets visit UVATIX.com or call the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-542-UVA1 (8821).