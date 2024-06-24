Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Swimming will send five, plus coach Todd DeSorbo, to the 2024 Paris Games
Sports

UVA Swimming will send five, plus coach Todd DeSorbo, to the 2024 Paris Games

Chris Graham
Published date:
swimming
(© natalia – stock.adobe.com)

Rising UVA senior Gretchen Walsh will represent Team USA in two events at the 2024 Paris Games, adding the 50-meter freestyle to her schedule with a second-place finish at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Walsh finished in 24.15 seconds. A former UVA teammate, Maxine Parker, came in eighth in 24.90 seconds.

Walsh had already qualified for the Paris Games with a first-place finish in 100-meter butterfly, setting a new world record in the process, at 55.18 seconds.

Walsh will be joined at the 2024 Olympics by her sister, Alex Walsh, and UVA teammate Emma Weber, with two former UVA swimmers, Kate Douglass and Paige Madden, rounding out a quintet of UVA competitors.

That’s the most UVA representatives from swimming at a single Olympic Games.

The U.S. women’s squad will be coached by Virginia head coach Todd DeSorbo.

Alex Walsh, Douglass and Madden all competed and won medals at the 2021 Tokyo Games.

Team USA Qualifying Results (top two finishes)

Kate Douglass: 1st in the 200 Breaststroke, 1st in the 100 Freestyle, 1st in the 200 Individual Medley

Paige Madden: 2nd in the 200 Freestyle, 2nd in the 800 Freestyle

Alex Walsh: 2nd in 200 Individual Medley

Gretchen Walsh: 1st in the 100 Butterfly, 2nd in the 50 Free

Emma Weber: 2nd in the 100 Breaststroke

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Update: Two men in custody after shooting women at Augusta County party
2 Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting in Free Union
3 Where are UVA’s Ryan Dunn, Reece Beekman going to go in the 2024 NBA Draft?
4 UVA delays release of contract details for Tony Bennett, Brian O’Connor extensions
5 Swimming advisory issued for Lake Anna in Louisa County due to algae bloom

Latest News

road
Local

VDOT road construction, maintenance schedules for the week of June 24-28

Chris Graham
monarch butterfly on purple butterfly bush garden
Spotlight

Virginia Tech expert: Supporting native insects essential for survival of wildlife

Crystal Graham

National Pollinator Week is coming to a close, but it serves as a reminder for how essential pollinators are to the production of food and fiber.

affordable housing
State/National

Lynchburg, Lee County receive HUD grants for public-housing improvements

Chris Graham

Lynchburg and Lee County have been awarded federal grants from the Department of Housing and Urban Development for capital improvements in public housing.

bob good
Politics

Bob Good, after losing Fifth District Republican primary, wants a ‘do-over’

Chris Graham
crime scene tape
Local

Albemarle County Police investigating early-morning shooting in Free Union

Chris Graham
tony elliott miami
Sports

Tony Elliott’s former Clemson cohort signs lucrative long-term extension

Chris Graham
Isaiah Cassell Matthew Cassell
Local

Update: Two men in custody after shooting women at Augusta County party

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status