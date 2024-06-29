Countries
UVA senior Shane Cohen sprints to the men’s 800 final at the U.S. Olympic Trials

Chris Graham
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA senior Shane Cohen kicked his way into the 800-meter final at the U.S. Olympic Trials on Friday.

Cohen, the 2024 NCAA champ in the 800, ran a personal-best 1:44.92 in his semifinal heat at Hayward Field on the campus of the University of Oregon in Eugene, Ore.

Cohen ran the majority of the race from the back of the pack before surging to the front in the final 100 meters of the race, sprinting from seventh to third place at the finish line.

With the top two from each heat and the next three fastest times advancing to the final, Cohen would have to see if his time held up against the field. He secured the second time qualifying position behind Abraham Alvarado‘s time of 1:44.44 from the second heat.

The men’s 800 final is set to take place on Sunday at 7:51 p.m. ET. Cohen will look to contend for one of the top three positions and punch his ticket to Paris. He will also look to achieve the Olympic standard of 1:44.70.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

