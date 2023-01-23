Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news uva makes plan for biotech institute with 100 million gift
Local

UVA makes plan for biotech institute with $100 million gift

Rebecca Barnabi
Published:

uva healthThe Paul and Diane Manning Institute at UVA will be at the forefront of next-generation medicine.

The institute will accelerate the development of revolutionary cellular, gene therapies, nanotechnology and targeted drug delivery. It will also ensure that Virginians can stay in the Commonwealth for complex health care.

Funding is provided by a $100 million gift from Paul and Diane Manning, $150 million from UVA and a $50 million initial investment from the Commonwealth. The institute will potentially generate thousands of jobs, power the Commonwealth’s economy and is expected to attract biotech, pharmaceutical companies to central Virginia.

“We live in an incredibly exciting time of discovery in medicine — and the Manning Institute will ensure UVA remains at the forefront of research and patient care,” UVA President James E. Ryan said. “Paul and Diane Manning’s extraordinary gift will mean new treatments and therapies for the patients who need them most, and I’m immensely grateful for their generosity and vision. Importantly, this transformational investment in healthcare for Virginians was also made possible by critical support from Gov. Youngkin and key leaders in the General Assembly.”

Gov. Glenn Youngkin calls the institute a major victory for the Virginia’s residents and the economy.

“The announcement of the cutting-edge Paul and Diane Manning Institute of Biotechnology represents a critical step in Virginia’s rise in the biotech industry,” Youngkin said. “This major investment will help attract pharmaceutical companies to the Commonwealth and further my administration’s commitment to develop a thriving healthcare system. I’m grateful for Paul and Diane Manning’s generous commitment, which will ensure more Virginians are able to receive the care and treatment right here in the Commonwealth.”

Paul Manning is the chair and chief executive officer of PBM Capital, a healthcare-focused investment firm. He and his wife have supported UVA and UVA Health’s research efforts for a long time.

“Our goal is to have the best possible medicine — next-generation medicine — for the residents of Virginia and people around the globe,” Paul Manning said. “We’re building a world-class facility that will compete with anybody … in terms of research, manufacturing and treatment.”

Dr. K. Craig Kent, is chief executive officer of UVA Health and UVA’s executive vice president for health affairs. According to Kent, the institute is a “historic milestone” for UVA Health that will fill a critical gap between the research bench and patients’ bedsides. The institute will accelerate medical research, speed new treatments to patients and advance UVA Health’s mission to transform health and inspire hope for all Virginians and beyond.

“This is a translational research program unlike any that exists in the Commonwealth of Virginia,” Kent said. “It is the beginning of an exciting new chapter for UVA Health that will produce concrete benefits for patients here in Virginia and everywhere.”

The Paul and Diane Manning Institute will be at Fontaine Research Park, and serve as the center for biotechnology research, development and manufacturing at UVA.

The institute’s goal is to produce “translational” research that directly benefits patients, reduces human suffering and provides better ways to prevent, treat and cure disease.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

tony bennett
,

Analysis: Virginia’s new small lineup has been a force on offense, with work to do on D
Chris Graham
virginia state capitol
,

Virginia Senate Judiciary Committee advances life-saving gun safety bills  
Crystal Graham

The Senate Judiciary Committee has advanced a bill aiming to put measures in place for gun safety.

,

‘12 Angry Jurors:’ Story of prejudice comes to Staunton stage
Rebecca Barnabi

The first all-Valley high school theater production by Silver Line Theatre Exchange will be of “12 Angry Jurors.”

Top pharmacologist to join UVA School of Medicine faculty
Rebecca Barnabi
court square theater
,

Court Square Theater to feature Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka JR’ musical
Crystal Graham
new dominion bookshop charlottesville
,

Bookshop to host open mic with UVA’s FLUX Spoken Word and Poetry
Crystal Graham
security online

Steps to take for individuals and organizations to keep information safe
Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy