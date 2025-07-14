Home UVA Lacrosse: Connor Shellenberger back on Grounds, as assistant coach
Go 'Hoos, Olympic Sports

UVA Lacrosse: Connor Shellenberger back on Grounds, as assistant coach

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
connor shellenberger
UVA Lacrosse alum Connor Shellenberger. Photo: UVA Athletics

At first glance, you want to think that Connor Shellenberger coming back to his alma mater as an assistant coach with UVA Lacrosse is a neat story – the local kid returning a year after graduation to help out his coach and some of his former teammates.

But then you realize: he’s not doing it entirely because he wants to be around to help out.

Shellenberger, a four-time first-team All-American, and Virginia’s all-time assists and points record holder, is in his second season in the PLL, where the pay is miniscule – players earn between $25,000 and $35,000 per season.

So, he’s a two-time All-Star in the pros, was a four-time All-American in college, and if he didn’t get this gig with UVA Lacrosse, he might have to pick up shifts at a distribution center in the offseason to be able to pay the bills.

“This is a momentous day. The men of UVA Lacrosse will have one of the greatest talents and minds to grow their games with,” said UVA head coach Lars Tiffany, which, yeah, it’s great for UVA Lacrosse, no question.

Shellenberger, a graduate of St. Anne’s-Belfield, will focus on the development of Virginia’s attackmen and offensive midfielders, Tiffany said.

“It’s an honor to return to the University of Virginia and join this outstanding coaching staff,” said Shellenberger, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2021 NCAA Tournament after recording a program-record 24 points in the postseason run to a UVA national title.

“I’m deeply grateful to Coach Tiffany for the opportunity to be part of this special program. I look forward to working alongside our talented players and dedicated staff as we pursue another national championship,” Shellenberger said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Cav Aquatics, UVA Swimming coach Gary Taylor on probation after admitting to emotional abuse of athletes
2 Monticello ceremony welcomes 74 new citizens on same day ICE is given unprecedented power
3 Librarian who planned Augusta County Pride event tells all: And it’s worse than we thought
4 The spotted lanternfly: Virginians should brace for three to five years of ‘heavy infestation’
5 A look at the five natives of Staunton who played Major League Baseball

Latest News

Local

Staunton: Intersection of Greenville Ave., Richmond Ave., Commerce Rd. to close Wednesday

Rebecca Barnabi
dan severn
Wrestling

Catching Up With: Dan ‘The Beast’ Severn, an early MMA pioneer, wrestling star

Ray Petree

Dan “The Beast” Severn was one of the most decorated amateur wrestlers to ever step foot on the mat and a pioneer in the UFC.

tommie martz
Baseball

Tommie Martz went from Broadway to Triple-A with the New York Yankees

David Driver

Tommie Martz was roommates in his first year of pro ball in 1960 in the Pittsburgh system with Steve Blass, who would be the winning pitcher in Game 7 as the Pirates beat the Baltimore Orioles in the World Series 11 years later.

todd gilbert western district
Politics, Virginia

Kaine, Warner got their man: MAGA Todd Gilbert sworn in to U.S. Attorney role in Western District

Crystal Graham
football money
Football, Go 'Hoos

UVA Football: School does a 180 with ‘support’ from admissions helping recruiting

Chris Graham
jeffrey epstein
Politics, U.S. & World

House Republicans block release of Epstein files: We all know why

Chris Graham
uva baseball
Baseball, Go 'Hoos

UVA Baseball: Guys with choices to make after 2025 MLB Draft wraps

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status