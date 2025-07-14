At first glance, you want to think that Connor Shellenberger coming back to his alma mater as an assistant coach with UVA Lacrosse is a neat story – the local kid returning a year after graduation to help out his coach and some of his former teammates.

But then you realize: he’s not doing it entirely because he wants to be around to help out.

Shellenberger, a four-time first-team All-American, and Virginia’s all-time assists and points record holder, is in his second season in the PLL, where the pay is miniscule – players earn between $25,000 and $35,000 per season.

So, he’s a two-time All-Star in the pros, was a four-time All-American in college, and if he didn’t get this gig with UVA Lacrosse, he might have to pick up shifts at a distribution center in the offseason to be able to pay the bills.

“This is a momentous day. The men of UVA Lacrosse will have one of the greatest talents and minds to grow their games with,” said UVA head coach Lars Tiffany, which, yeah, it’s great for UVA Lacrosse, no question.

Shellenberger, a graduate of St. Anne’s-Belfield, will focus on the development of Virginia’s attackmen and offensive midfielders, Tiffany said.

“It’s an honor to return to the University of Virginia and join this outstanding coaching staff,” said Shellenberger, who was named the Most Outstanding Player in the 2021 NCAA Tournament after recording a program-record 24 points in the postseason run to a UVA national title.

“I’m deeply grateful to Coach Tiffany for the opportunity to be part of this special program. I look forward to working alongside our talented players and dedicated staff as we pursue another national championship,” Shellenberger said.