Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Health earns national recognition as a top teaching hospital in 2023
Health, Local

UVA Health earns national recognition as a top teaching hospital in 2023

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
black healthcare
(© Flamingo Images – stock.adobe.com)

The Leapfrog Group has recognized UVA Health University Medical Center with a national award for patient safety and high-quality care.

UVA Health has been named a 2023 Top Teaching Hospital by the national healthcare safety nonprofit.

“As we work to expand our services and access to care as part of our 10-year strategic plan, providing the highest-quality care will continue to be our priority,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, said. “I am impressed every day by the incredible care our team members provide.”

From more than 2,100 hospitals evaluated, 132, including 75 teaching hospitals, were named top hospitals by The Leapfrog Group. Award criteria include patient outcomes and safety measures, safer surgery practices and maternity care.

“Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group’s mission,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “UVA Health University Medical Center has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we’re truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital this year. Congratulations to hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible.”

In the fall, UVA Health joined the health system’s other three medical centers — UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center — in earning “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group.

“Our team members are focused on providing excellent, safe care for every patient they see,” Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center, said. “I am so proud of their work, and I am thrilled to see their efforts recognized with this national honor.”

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Virginia military veteran speaks out about service dog’s murder, justice ahead of court date
2 December’s warm weather about to change; potential snow in the forecast in Virginia
3 Gas prices hold steady: Analyst predicts sub-$3 a gallon by New Year’s
4 Analysis: How much does the CFP snub of Florida State cost the ACC?
5 Liberty (13-0) gets New Year’s Six invite; JMU, Virginia Tech and ODU also going bowling

Latest News

levar stoney governor
Politics, Virginia

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney enters 2025 Virginia Democratic gubernatorial race

Chris Graham
Health, Sports

Commonwealth Clash provides 65K pounds of ‘center-of-the-plate protein’ for local food bank

Rebecca Barnabi

Smithfield’s Helping Hungry Homes initiative donated 65,000 pounds of protein to Feeding Southwest Virginia and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.

Health, U.S. & World

EPA directs company to stop producing harmful PFAS in the production of plastic containers

Rebecca Barnabi

The EPA announced orders Friday to direct Inhance Technologies LLC not to produce per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS).

pearl harbor remembrance ceremony VWM submitted
Virginia

Virginia War Memorial and Navy League to host Pearl Harbor Day remembrance ceremony

Crystal Graham
burning leaves
Local

Waynesboro, Staunton lift outdoor burn bans, still advise caution

Crystal Graham
chesapeake bay
Climate, U.S. & World

When you point the finger at Pennsylvania, the other three are pointing at you

Tom Horton
art supplies paint brush artist paint palette
Arts & Culture, Local

Arts Council of the Valley announces 10 fall Advancing the Arts grant recipients

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy