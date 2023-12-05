UVA Health earns national recognition as a top teaching hospital in 2023

The Leapfrog Group has recognized UVA Health University Medical Center with a national award for patient safety and high-quality care.

UVA Health has been named a 2023 Top Teaching Hospital by the national healthcare safety nonprofit.

“As we work to expand our services and access to care as part of our 10-year strategic plan, providing the highest-quality care will continue to be our priority,” Dr. K. Craig Kent, chief executive officer of UVA Health and executive vice president for health affairs at UVA, said. “I am impressed every day by the incredible care our team members provide.”

From more than 2,100 hospitals evaluated, 132, including 75 teaching hospitals, were named top hospitals by The Leapfrog Group. Award criteria include patient outcomes and safety measures, safer surgery practices and maternity care.

“Protecting patients from preventable harm is the cornerstone of The Leapfrog Group’s mission,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “UVA Health University Medical Center has demonstrated that patient safety is their top priority, and we’re truly pleased to recognize them as a Top Hospital this year. Congratulations to hospital staff at all levels who made this national recognition possible.”

In the fall, UVA Health joined the health system’s other three medical centers — UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center and UVA Health Prince William Medical Center — in earning “A” Hospital Safety Grades from The Leapfrog Group.

“Our team members are focused on providing excellent, safe care for every patient they see,” Wendy Horton, chief executive officer of UVA Health University Medical Center, said. “I am so proud of their work, and I am thrilled to see their efforts recognized with this national honor.”