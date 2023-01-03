Menu
UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center welcomes first baby of 2023

Crystal Graham
Published:
Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez
Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez

UVA Culpeper Medical Center has announced the first baby born at its family birth center in 2023.

Alaia Samara Hernandez Sanchez was born on Jan. 2, 2023, at 3:01 p.m. to Tatiana Sanchez Martinez and Angel Hernandez.

The baby was delivered by Dr. Matt Kucia and nurses Ashley Lucero, Dana Demers and Leah Pearson. She weighed 7 pounds and 14 ounces and measured 21.25 inches long.

Alaia will join her siblings, three-year-old Alana and one-year-old Ezekiel, to reside in Manassas.

UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center became part of UVA Health in 2021 and is a 70-bed community hospital with a comprehensive offering of services in emergency, surgery, imaging, women’s and children’s health, heart and vascular, cancer care and rehabilitation.

For more information about the family birth center at UVA Health Culpeper Medical Center, visit https://uvahealth.com/

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

