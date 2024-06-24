UVA Health foundation accepts $20K donation from Heritage Hunt Charity Classic

Heritage Hunt Charity Classic, Inc. the philanthropic arm of the Heritage Hunt neighborhood in Gainesville, presented a $20,000 check to the UVA Community Health Foundation.

The foundation raises funds to support UVA Health’s medical centers, medical group clinics, and cancer care in Manassas, Haymarket, Gainesville, Warrenton and Culpeper in support of UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville.

UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville offers advanced radiation oncology services in northern Virginia with the latest treatments and technologies; collaborative clinical care; and comprehensive emotional support programs that are essential for effective cancer care and healing.

The money represents funds that were raised in 2023, despite being rained out on the annual Cancer Walk at Heritage Hunt in September 2023. The overall donations from Heritage Hunt add to more than $400,000 donated to the cancer clinic by the Heritage Hunt Charity Classic. The partnership is a wonderful example of a critical part of UVA Health’s 10-year strategic plan which is cultivating healthy communities and belonging for all.



Dr. Sanjeev Aggarwal, UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville Medical Center, Dr. Zan Zaidi, Chief Medical Officer of UVA Health’s medical centers in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper, and Erik Shannon, Chief Executive Officer of UVA Health’s medical centers in Manassas, Haymarket and Culpeper accepted the donation.

“We are honored to accept this donation from the Heritage Hunt community,” Shannon said. “Many of our patients are community members, so this donation directly benefits them and their ability to receive world-class cancer care locally. We appreciate the continued support and generosity of the Heritage Hunt community.”

UVA Health Cancer Care Gainesville is nationally recognized by the American College of Radiology and is a vital part of UVA Health’s cancer services in northern Virginia. Other locations include UVA Health Prince William Medical Center whose cancer care is accredited by the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer; and UVA Health Breast Care Center, recognized by the National Accreditation Program for Breast Centers and UVA Health Haymarket Medical Center.

The Heritage Hunt Cancer Walk, which now includes running and bicycling, started 22 years ago as a 5K Prostate Cancer Walk and has evolved into an event to provide funds for the fight against all cancers. The funds raised are now donated exclusively to the UVA Community Health Foundation to directly support the local Cancer Care program. Prior to that cancer clinic being open, an additional $965,000 had been donated to the American Cancer Foundation and the Lombardi Cancer Center at Georgetown University.