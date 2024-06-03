Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA sophomore golfer Ben James plays himself into the 2024 U.S. Open
Sports

UVA sophomore golfer Ben James plays himself into the 2024 U.S. Open

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva golf ben james
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA golfer Ben James, fresh off his runner-up finish at the 2024 NCAA Championships, played his way into a spot in the 2024 U.S. Open.

James made it out of the qualifier held at the Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J., on Monday, shooting an 11-under 131 over 36 holes of play Monday, with rounds of 4-under 67 and 7-under 64.

James will join a U.S. Open field that includes former UVA golfers and current PGA Tour members Denny McCarthy (Official World Golf Ranking: 31) and Ben Kohles (OWGR: 85).

This year’s U.S. Open is set for June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C.

James’ recent runner-up finish at the 2024 NCAAs is the best-ever by a UVA competitor in stroke play at the event.

During the year, James had seven top-10 performances in 11 tournament appearances. He led UVA with a 70.31 stroke average that included 23 of 34 of his rounds at par or better.

James helped Virginia to a second-place finish at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, the best regional finish in program history, and the Cavaliers were third in stroke play at the NCAA Championships, also a program-best.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Cumberland dog breeding facility receives record fine related to abuse of 4,000 beagles
2 Jay Woolfolk, when his team needed him, pitched UVA into the Super Regionals
3 Public-records requests update: Full picture of Tony Bennett’s staff via contract language
4 Podcast: Have you heard the one where the NASCAR driver ran out of gas?
5 Reauthorization act would help reduce suicide, burnout among health care professionals

Latest News

jmu forbes center
Local

‘Preparing for Impact’: Sales, leadership expert Ryan Estis to deliver keynote for Valley Business

Rebecca Barnabi
Local

Staunton native serves as mechanic in U.S. Navy aboard USS Ronald Reagan

Rebecca Barnabi

Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Ryan Damron from Staunton is serving on the USS Ronald Reagan in the North Pacific Ocean. 

Local, Schools

Creative, hands-on learning program ‘great experience for everyone’ at Westwood Hills Elementary

Rebecca Barnabi

Westwood Hills Elementary is thrilled to announce the successful launch of the Building Brighter Bulldogs Makerspace Program.

opioid crisis
Politics, Schools, Virginia

‘Crisis knows no bounds’: Youngkin signs legislation to protect students from opioid overdoses

Rebecca Barnabi
Ryan Blaney
Sports

Podcast: Have you heard the one where the NASCAR driver ran out of gas?

Chris Graham
donald trump
Politics, U.S. & World News

Reviewing the personal, political and criminal record of Donald Trump

Tom H. Hastings
envigo beagles in cages
Virginia

Cumberland dog breeding facility receives record fine related to abuse of 4,000 beagles

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status