UVA sophomore golfer Ben James plays himself into the 2024 U.S. Open

UVA golfer Ben James, fresh off his runner-up finish at the 2024 NCAA Championships, played his way into a spot in the 2024 U.S. Open.

James made it out of the qualifier held at the Canoe Brook Country Club in Summit, N.J., on Monday, shooting an 11-under 131 over 36 holes of play Monday, with rounds of 4-under 67 and 7-under 64.

James will join a U.S. Open field that includes former UVA golfers and current PGA Tour members Denny McCarthy (Official World Golf Ranking: 31) and Ben Kohles (OWGR: 85).

This year’s U.S. Open is set for June 13-16 at Pinehurst No. 2 in Pinehurst, N.C.

James’ recent runner-up finish at the 2024 NCAAs is the best-ever by a UVA competitor in stroke play at the event.

During the year, James had seven top-10 performances in 11 tournament appearances. He led UVA with a 70.31 stroke average that included 23 of 34 of his rounds at par or better.

James helped Virginia to a second-place finish at the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional, the best regional finish in program history, and the Cavaliers were third in stroke play at the NCAA Championships, also a program-best.