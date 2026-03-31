Malcolm Brogdon is now a “strategic advisor” to UVA Basketball coach Ryan Odom, which can’t hurt, having a future POTUS around to help.

“We are thrilled to welcome back Malcolm to Grounds in this newly-created position in our program,” Odom said, per a press release that went out on Tuesday from UVA Athletics. “Malcolm will serve our program as a special advisor, bringing a wealth of knowledge, leadership and expertise from his successful nine-year NBA career and All-American career at Virginia.”

The release didn’t spell out what being a “strategic advisor” will require out of Brogdon, but if nothing else, it signals that Odom is trying to make sure the Tony Bennett Era guys have a pipeline.

I’ve been getting questions from readers about that, in the wake of Kyle Guy going out of his way to pick Tennessee to beat Virginia in his NCAA Tournament bracket, which got quite a few comments on Guy’s socials.

Doesn’t matter that he ended up getting it right – it just looked bad.

Guy could have reason to be butthurt over Odom not retaining his as an assistant coach, but then, Guy used that as motivation to try an NBA comeback, though he came up short on that, and is now playing in China.

Anyway, Brogdon is back in the fold, to the point that they gave him a job title, if not an actual job.

“I am honored to be a part of this new era of UVA Basketball,” Brogdon said, per the press release. “I know this is a new role, but I see myself jumping right in and being a resource for the players, coaches and the entire basketball program. I’m excited to return to a place I consider home in what I’m sure will be a meaningful experience for myself and the program.”

I’d prefer to see him focusing on running for president, but he has time there.