Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home UVA Basketball: #11 Tennessee dominates ‘Hoos, 64-42, in Bahamas
Basketball

UVA Basketball: #11 Tennessee dominates ‘Hoos, 64-42, in Bahamas

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva basketball
Photo: Mike Ingalls/AFP

Here we go again. Tennessee shot 37.9 percent, was 9-of-25 from three, and won 64-42 over an outmatched UVA Basketball team on Thursday night down in the Bahamas on Thursday night.

Ron Sanchez is one-and-done as your Virginia coach.

This was Dayton in the First Four, Part 2.

Virginia (3-1) scored 21 points in each half, and struggled to get to 21 each half.

The numbers are telling: 14-of-49 (28.6 percent) from the floor.

From three: 6-of-20.

This was the 65-41 Wisconsin win over a challenged Virginia team a year ago.

Sanchez: thank god your agent got you paid through 2027.

This is the kind of loss that suggests a coaching change in the offing in four months.

The Vols (5-0) only led 22-21 at the break, after the ‘Hoos closed the first half on a 7-0 run

Fools gold.

There’s nothing good about this UVA team worth writing about.

Literally.

Chaz Lanier had a game-high 26 points for Tennessee, but was 10-of-23 from the floor to get there.

Dai Dai Ames had 12 points to lead Virginia.

Seriously, this was embarrassing.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Jones pleads guilty to Nov. 13, 2022, murders of three UVA Football players
2 Former Lynchburg community corrections director indicted; helped fugitive, lover flee
3 Analysis: ARPA outlays to local governments totaled $60.5M; breaking down how it was spent
4 UVA Football: Tony Elliott is trying to convince himself to stick with Anthony Colandrea
5 Preview: A lot has to go right for UVA Football to pull upset of #12 SMU

Latest News

cash bribe in envelope
U.S. News

Arizona county treasurer pleads guilty in $38M embezzlement scheme

Chris Graham
google
U.S. News

DOJ, state AGs seeking to end Google’s monopoly in internet search

Chris Graham

The Justice Department and a group of state AGs is pushing back at Google’s monopoly over internet search engines and to restore competition to benefit consumers.

fraud
U.S. News

Feds take down website trafficking stolen credit cards, other cybercrimes

Chris Graham

The Justice Department has shut down PopeyeTools, a website and marketplace dedicated to selling stolen credit cards and other tools for carrying out cybercrime and fraud.

police court law
U.S. News

Texas anesthesiologist who tampered with IV bags gets 190 years in prison

Chris Graham
ty jerome uva basketball
Basketball

‘Hoos in the NBA: Ty Jerome has career-high 29 points in Cavs’ win

Chris Graham
handcuffs arrest police hands guilty jail
Local News

Four men, two women arrested after search warrant executed at Albemarle County address

Crystal Graham
staunton
Arts, Culture, Travel

Artists Sunday: Art Hive, Staunton participate in national day for local creativity

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status