UVA Basketball: #11 Tennessee dominates ‘Hoos, 64-42, in Bahamas

Here we go again. Tennessee shot 37.9 percent, was 9-of-25 from three, and won 64-42 over an outmatched UVA Basketball team on Thursday night down in the Bahamas on Thursday night.

Ron Sanchez is one-and-done as your Virginia coach.

This was Dayton in the First Four, Part 2.

Virginia (3-1) scored 21 points in each half, and struggled to get to 21 each half.

The numbers are telling: 14-of-49 (28.6 percent) from the floor.

From three: 6-of-20.

This was the 65-41 Wisconsin win over a challenged Virginia team a year ago.

Sanchez: thank god your agent got you paid through 2027.

This is the kind of loss that suggests a coaching change in the offing in four months.

The Vols (5-0) only led 22-21 at the break, after the ‘Hoos closed the first half on a 7-0 run

Fools gold.

There’s nothing good about this UVA team worth writing about.

Literally.

Chaz Lanier had a game-high 26 points for Tennessee, but was 10-of-23 from the floor to get there.

Dai Dai Ames had 12 points to lead Virginia.

Seriously, this was embarrassing.