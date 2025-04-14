Home UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos get series win over Pitt, but a lot of work still to do
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos get series win over Pitt, but a lot of work still to do

Chris Graham
Published date:
uva baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Preseason #2 Virginia continues to slog through its 2025 season, finishing off a series win on Sunday with an 18-0 seven-inning win over Pitt.

The Cavaliers (20-14, 9-9 ACC) split a doubleheader on Saturday, winning Game 1, 7-5, on a walk-off two-run homer from Henry Ford (.359/.404/.514, 5 HRs, 26 RBIs, .918 OPS).

The UVA bullpen blew the W for starter Jay Woofolk (2-2, 4.34 ERA, 1.31 WHIP) who pitched into the seventh inning, allowing three runs on four hits and a walk, with five strikeouts.

The Panthers (18-16, 5-10 ACC) tied the game in the top of the ninth on a two-out Gavin Miller RBI single off Virginia reliever Matt Lanzendorfer (3-2, 3.68 ERA, 1.18 WHIP) who vultured the win in the scorebook after the Ford walk-off.

Baseball scoring is really weird.

Game 2 was an 8-7 Pitt win, with last year’s #1 starter, Evan Blanco (1-3, 8.06 ERA, 2.10 WHIP), taking the loss, with a brutal scoresheet – six runs on six hits and three walks in three and two-thirds innings.

Pitt led 8-2 into the eighth. UVA got closer on an Aiden Teel (.315/.452/.524, 4 HRs, 24 RBIs, .976 OPS) two-run homer and a sac-fly RBI from Ford, and made it interesting in the ninth with a two-out, two-run Harrison Didawick blast.

Didawick (.184/.321/.310, 3 HRs, 17 RBIs, .631 OPS), who had 23 homers last season, hit his second of the weekend, and third of the season, in the Sunday win.

“You know, he’s put a lot of hard work in and, you know, listen, the kid was, is, has been frustrated, obviously, who would not be, and he wouldn’t be human if he wasn’t frustrated on the first half of the year,” UVA coach Brian O’Connor said. “He continues to put the work in. Harrison’s incredibly positive. His teammates love him and encourage him. And you know, it was great to see on, you know, back-to-back days, he hit home runs. It’s not about home runs, though. It’s just about the quality of his at-bats, and those are getting better and better, and our team needs him, and he understands that.”

Chris Arroyo (.308/.367/.538, 8 HRs, 34 RBIs, .905 OPS) had a huge deal in the Sunday clincher – 3-for-3, with a homer and six RBIs.

Jacob Ference (.308/.438/.500, 4 HRs, 19 RBIs, .938 OPS) was 2-for-3 with a grand-slam homer.

That was all in support of freshman lefty Tomas Valincius (3-1, 5.24 ERA, 1.30 WHIP), who took a perfect game into the fifth, and finished with about as clean a scoresheet as you can get – 5.2 IP, no runs, two hits, four Ks, no bases on balls.

“Tomas Valincius was outstanding. You know, the last 10 innings, 10 or 11 innings that he’s thrown for us in league play have been really elite. He’s learned. He’s grown up a lot and learned from those challenging starts in the league that he had early on, and he’s just pitched magnificently the last two weekends, and we needed that out of him today, certainly,” O’Connor said.

A busy week lies ahead for the ‘Hoos, who host Liberty (22-14) on Tuesday, then hit the road for a three-game series at #7 Florida State (28-7, 11-4 ACC) that begins on Thursday.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Virginia community demands changes to school’s bullying policies after child’s suicide
2 Albemarle County: Authorities working to maintain the trust of immigrant communities
3 Waynesboro: Jim Wood is at it again, this time over an extra six bucks a week
4 Witness: ‘Agitated’ man in truck brandished gun at Staunton protest rally
5 What colleges are paying marginal guys to play basketball is crazy stupid

Latest News

beer tasting
Economy, Politics, Virginia

Last call: Anti-‘woke’ Norfolk MAGA beer bro about to run out of money

Chris Graham
george mason
Education, Politics, Virginia

George Mason latest school to consider ending DEI programs at Trump’s behest

Chris Graham

The George Mason University Board of Visitors is late to the game in complying in advance with Donald Trump on DEI, but the visitors are playing catch-up.

Education, Local

Superintendent search firm shares public input results with Staunton School Board

Rebecca Barnabi

BWP & Associates has enjoyed their time in Staunton and seen changes since the school system's superintendent search eight years ago. 

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Health, Politics

State AGs, not ours, fighting Trump administration over cuts to Affordable Care Act

Chris Graham
government money
Basketball

UVA Basketball: The 1 percent is going to be asked to dig a little deeper for tickets

Chris Graham
missing person
Local

Update: $10K reward now offered in case of missing Rockingham County teen

Chris Graham
road work
Virginia

Alleghany County: Single travel lane on Route 42 over railroad for maintenance, paving

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status