UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos get 10 in the third, blast Georgetown, 13-1

The UVA Baseball team, back on the diamond for the first time in a week, got 10 runs in a busy third in support of Evan Blanco, and went on to a 13-1 run-rule win over Georgetown on Tuesday at The Dish.

Blanco (2-3, 7.18 ERA) gave up a run on four hits in four innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Henry Godbout reached base three times, with a grand slam keying the offensive explosion in the third.

Aiden Teel also homered on a two-hit day, and Eric Becker and Henry Ford also had two hits each for UVA (21-15).

The Cavaliers will play another mid-week game on Wednesday, hosting JMU (13-27) with a 6 p.m. first pitch.