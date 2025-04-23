Home UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos get 10 in the third, blast Georgetown, 13-1
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos get 10 in the third, blast Georgetown, 13-1

Chris Graham
Published date:
UVA Baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

The UVA Baseball team, back on the diamond for the first time in a week, got 10 runs in a busy third in support of Evan Blanco, and went on to a 13-1 run-rule win over Georgetown on Tuesday at The Dish.

Blanco (2-3, 7.18 ERA) gave up a run on four hits in four innings of work, striking out four and walking one.

Henry Godbout reached base three times, with a grand slam keying the offensive explosion in the third.

Aiden Teel also homered on a two-hit day, and Eric Becker and Henry Ford also had two hits each for UVA (21-15).

The Cavaliers will play another mid-week game on Wednesday, hosting JMU (13-27) with a 6 p.m. first pitch.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 UVA Basketball alum Ty Jerome shines in playoff debut in Game 1 Cleveland win
2 Mailbag: Reader doesn’t like defense of Staunton Police for April 19 rally security
3 Tractor trailer driver suffers serious injuries after truck catches fire on I-81
4 Augusta County woman wanted in connection to Nelson County homicide
5 Tim Kaine and Mark Warner need to be more like Chris Van Hollen

Latest News

Katelynn Ann Hipes murder Nelson County
Local

Augusta County woman wanted for murder apprehended in Harrisonburg

Crystal Graham
democrats republicans
Politics

The world would be a better place without fake bipartisan Democrats

Chris Graham

I don’t know who torques me more – MAGAs who tell me that Democrats are too focused on immigrants and the trans community, or supposed Democrats who tell me that Democrats are too focused on immigrants and the trans community.

climate change
Politics

House energy coalition calls Trump cuts to fed ‘sabotage,’ not leadership

Rebecca Barnabi

Nearly 100 days into the second Trump presidential term, America celebrates Earth Day and its responsibility as a good steward of the planet.

South River Greenway
Local

Waynesboro: Kiwanis Club announces plans for $175K Greenway playground

Chris Graham
open house real estate sign listing agent
Economy, Virginia

Virginia home-sales numbers a mixed bag: Sales down, pending sales up

Chris Graham
handcuffs police arrest
Local

Harrisonburg: Alleged gang member wanted on three charges arrested after standoff

Crystal Graham
2025 Virginia Street Arts Festival
Arts, Local

Waynesboro: Virginia Street Arts Festival puts spotlight on muralists, creativity

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status