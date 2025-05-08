UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos blast Towson, 19-1, in return from exam break

Henry Godbout and Jacob Ference each went deep twice, powering the UVA Baseball team to an easy 19-1 win over Towson on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers (27-16, 11-10 ACC, RPI: 68) had 13 hits, worked nine walks and had five batters reach base via the hit-by-pitch route.

Ference (.333 BA, 1.068 OPS, 7 HRs, 24 RBIs) was 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run homers.

Godbout (.319 BA, .927 OPS, 7 HRs, 34 RBIs) had a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Evan Blanco (3-4, 6.75 ERA) earned the win on the staff day with three innings of one-hit relief, striking out four batters.

Next up for the ‘Hoos: Miami (30-18, 14-9 ACC, RPI: 25), with the ‘Canes coming to town for a three-game series that begins on Friday.