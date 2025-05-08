Home UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos blast Towson, 19-1, in return from exam break
Baseball

UVA Baseball: ‘Hoos blast Towson, 19-1, in return from exam break

Chris Graham
Published date:
UVA Baseball
Photo: UVA Athletics

Henry Godbout and Jacob Ference each went deep twice, powering the UVA Baseball team to an easy 19-1 win over Towson on Wednesday.

The Cavaliers (27-16, 11-10 ACC, RPI: 68) had 13 hits, worked nine walks and had five batters reach base via the hit-by-pitch route.

Ference (.333 BA, 1.068 OPS, 7 HRs, 24 RBIs) was 2-for-3 with a pair of two-run homers.

Godbout (.319 BA, .927 OPS, 7 HRs, 34 RBIs) had a perfect 3-for-3 day at the plate.

Evan Blanco (3-4, 6.75 ERA) earned the win on the staff day with three innings of one-hit relief, striking out four batters.

Next up for the ‘Hoos: Miami (30-18, 14-9 ACC, RPI: 25), with the ‘Canes coming to town for a three-game series that begins on Friday.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," a zero-time Virginia Sportswriter of the Year, and a member of zero Halls of Fame, is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

ICYMI

1 Staunton Music Festival loses $10K NEA grant, because, yes, Trump: How you can help
2 Waynesboro: Big Lots back in the ‘Boro; fate of Harrisonburg location unknown
3 ‘Solidifies the legacy’: Friends of the Staunton Library break ground on terrace project
4 The geniuses running things are ruining UVA Football, UVA Basketball for us fans
5 UVA Basketball: Why is Ryan Odom targeting so many top Euro players?

Latest News

brandon hyde baltimore orioles
Baseball

Is Baltimore Orioles manager Brandon Hyde on the hot seat?

Chris Graham
immigration
Politics, Virginia

Officers involved in ‘premediated’ attack by MS-13 gang members discharged from hospital

Crystal Graham

Two correctional officers injured following a premeditated stabbing at a Southwest Virginia prison have been discharged from the hospital.

violin classis music
Arts, Local, Politics

Staunton: Heifetz Institute latest to lose NEA grant funding, due to Trump

Chris Graham

The Staunton-based Heifetz Institute, another music organization that won’t bring you the likes of Kid Rock, had a $20,000 NEA grant rescinded.

large dog in black and white
Virginia

Final defendant sentenced in multi-state dogfighting network, 20 people found guilty

Crystal Graham
Politics

‘Peace be with you’: Vatican elects first-ever U.S. pope to lead Catholic church, Leo XIV

Rebecca Barnabi
US capitol washington DC trump congress
Politics

House Republicans sneak in proposal to sell 500,000+ acres of federal public land

Rebecca Barnabi
aew
Wrestling

AEW ‘Dynamite’ review: Detroit gets star-studded show on road to ‘Double or Nothing’

Ray Petree

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status