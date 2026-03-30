Home UVA Baseball alum Ethan Anderson keys Baysox in exhibition with Shorebirds
Baseball

UVA Baseball alum Ethan Anderson keys Baysox in exhibition with Shorebirds

Chris Graham
Published date:
Updated:
ethan anderson uva baseball
Ethan Anderson. Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA Baseball alum Ethan Anderson had a two-run double and a solo homer in an extended spring training exhibition game on Sunday between the Chesapeake Baysox and the Delmarva Shorebirds, two minor-league affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles.

The game ended in a 9-9 tie as the teams prepare for the start of their 2026 regular-season schedules.

Anderson, a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, laced a two-run double in the top of the first inning off the Orioles’ third-ranked pitching prospect, Esteban Mejia, to give the Baysox an early 2-0 edge.

Anderson later belted a solo home run in the third inning, and came up just short of a multi-home run performance with a deep flyout to center field in the seventh.

He finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a walk at the plate, while also catching all nine frames of the exhibition.

Anderson slashed .248/.338/.339 with four homers in the minors in 2025, then shined in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .300 with an .840 OPS in 83 plate appearances.

Support AFP

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, TikTok, BlueSky, or subscribe to Substack or his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Spotlight

1 Nelson County has gone full MAGA: OK, so, don’t spend your money there anymore
2 That’s a wrap: Magical UVA Basketball season ends, unfortunately, too soon
3 Local Democrats in the Sixth District have met the enemy: And it is us
4 We sold AFP in 2022: Now the site is back under our 100 percent full control
5 Waynesboro Schools hold Multicultural Festival: Brave move, in current environment

Latest News

jon scheyer
Basketball

A top-ranked Duke team, again, chokes away a game in March: That’s a shame

Chris Graham
eric becker uva baseball
Baseball

UVA Baseball: #9 ‘Hoos salvage series finale at Boston College with 3-1 win

Chris Graham

Ninth-ranked Virginia, shut out for the previous 14 innings, dating back to the ninth inning on Friday night, pushed across three runs in the top of the eighth to salvage the series finale at Boston College, winning 3-1 on Sunday.

softball
Baseball

UVA Softball: ‘Hoos complete weekend sweep of Pitt with 4-1 win

Chris Graham

A three-run third inning double from Bella Cabral keyed a 4-1 win for #13 Virginia on Sunday, completing a weekend series sweep.

vdot road
Local News

VDOT: Local road work on the schedule for the week of March 30-April 3

Chris Graham
iran
Politics

The implications of Donald Trump’s strategic miscalculation in Iran

Alon Ben-Meir
teen addiction recovery mental health drug alcohol3
Politics

When headlines make you snap: Managing displaced anger in anxious times

Melinda Burrell
government money
Politics

It’s time to tax the rich: Like Pete Seeger sang, take it easy, but take it

Lawrence S. Wittner
Copyright © 2026 Augusta Free Press LLC. All Rights Reserved.
DMCA.com Protection Status