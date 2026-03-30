UVA Baseball alum Ethan Anderson had a two-run double and a solo homer in an extended spring training exhibition game on Sunday between the Chesapeake Baysox and the Delmarva Shorebirds, two minor-league affiliates of the Baltimore Orioles.

The game ended in a 9-9 tie as the teams prepare for the start of their 2026 regular-season schedules.

Anderson, a second-round pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, laced a two-run double in the top of the first inning off the Orioles’ third-ranked pitching prospect, Esteban Mejia, to give the Baysox an early 2-0 edge.

Anderson later belted a solo home run in the third inning, and came up just short of a multi-home run performance with a deep flyout to center field in the seventh.

He finished the afternoon 2-for-4 with a walk at the plate, while also catching all nine frames of the exhibition.

Anderson slashed .248/.338/.339 with four homers in the minors in 2025, then shined in the Arizona Fall League, hitting .300 with an .840 OPS in 83 plate appearances.