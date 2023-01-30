Countries
news uva announces spring football practice schedule to culminate with april 15 spring game
Sports

UVA announces spring football practice schedule to culminate with April 15 spring game

Chris Graham
Published:
tony elliott
Photo: UVA Athletics

Virginia will hold its annual spring football game on Saturday, April 15, at 2 p.m.

The game will be televised on the ACC Network, and admission for those who want to be there in person is free.

The 2023 spring practice schedule is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14.

The schedule includes 15 total practices.

Virginia will open its 2023 season on Saturday, Sept. 2, against Tennessee in Nashville at Nissan Stadium.

The home opener comes a week later on Saturday, Sept. 9, against James Madison at Scott Stadium.

Game times for the first three weeks of the season will be announced by the ACC in the future.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

