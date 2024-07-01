Countries
Home UVA alum Bridget Williams wins national title in pole vault, qualifies for Paris Games
Sports

UVA alum Bridget Williams wins national title in pole vault, qualifies for Paris Games

Chris Graham
Published date:
us olympic trials
Photo: UVA Athletics

UVA track and field alum Bridget Williams is the U.S. national champion in the women’s pole vault after clearing 4.73m/15-6.25ft in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Williams, a 2019 UVA alum who was a three-time All-American at Virginia, and now serves as a volunteer assistant at Virginia Tech, passed on the opening height before clearing the following five heights on her first attempt.

Williams was the only competitor in the field to clear all five heights on her first attempt before missing the bar three times at 4.78m/15-8.25ft.

Williams came into the competition having already achieved the Olympic standard of 4.73m.

Williams will compete in the women’s pole vault competition at the Olympic Games in Paris, which begin on July 26.

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

