UVA alum Bridget Williams wins national title in pole vault, qualifies for Paris Games

UVA track and field alum Bridget Williams is the U.S. national champion in the women’s pole vault after clearing 4.73m/15-6.25ft in the finals of the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday.

Williams, a 2019 UVA alum who was a three-time All-American at Virginia, and now serves as a volunteer assistant at Virginia Tech, passed on the opening height before clearing the following five heights on her first attempt.

Williams was the only competitor in the field to clear all five heights on her first attempt before missing the bar three times at 4.78m/15-8.25ft.

Williams came into the competition having already achieved the Olympic standard of 4.73m.

Williams will compete in the women’s pole vault competition at the Olympic Games in Paris, which begin on July 26.