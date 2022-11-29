Menu
news utah man who texted undercover officer about incest pleads guilty in child porn case
Local/Virginia

Utah man who texted undercover officer about incest pleads guilty in child porn case

Chris Graham
Published:
court plead guilty
(© sky_diez – stock.adobe.com)

A Utah man who tried to use Kik to get a stranger to abuse a 9-year-old girl got an undercover agent instead, and today he pleaded guilty to a pair of federal crimes from the resulting investigation.

Brent Walter Murie, 67, pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography.

Each count calls for a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and requires Murie to register as a convicted sex offender upon his release from prison as well as pay restitution to his victims.

According to court documents, an online covert employee used a social media account on Kik to target individuals engaged in child exploitation activities. The OCE setup an account posing as an adult who had access to a 9-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son.

An account linked to Murie began messaging the OCE account through a public chat room about incestuous family relationships. The chat between the two lasted from September 2021 through March 2022.

Topics of their conversations ranged from work, family, used cars and the weather, but Murie constantly returned the conversation back to ways the OCE could molest his fictional 9-year-old daughter.

Murie repeatedly provided the OCE instructions on grooming and molestation, such as drugging the daughter or lowering her inhibitions by showing her child pornography.

Murie also offered tips on how to conceal sexual abuse, such as using tickle fights as an excuse to sexually abuse a minor child.

Murie also spontaneously sent the OCE child pornography, including videos of infants and prepubescent children engaged in sexual activity with adults.

“Our children’s world is online more than ever before and we, as a law enforcement community, must rise to the challenge of keeping them from becoming victims of sexual abusers,” United States Attorney Christopher R. Kavanaugh said. “My Office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local law enforcement partners to protect the most vulnerable among us, our children, from sexual exploitation. I am thankful to the FBI and all those who worked to bring this matter to justice.”

“Brent Walter Murie admitted today to sexually exploiting children by distributing and exchanging their images online,” said FBI Richmond Special Agent in Charge Stanley M. Meador. “I want to thank the I-81 Human Trafficking and Crimes Against Child Task Force and our partners for their work on this case. We will never stop fighting to protect children and making sure their abusers are held accountable.”

Chris Graham

I write books, two on UVA basketball, one on pro wrestling, one on politics, which is getting to be like pro wrestling more and more each day. I've finished three marathons, but I'm over that. Oh, and I'm a progressive who voted for Biden, but I'm over that, too. (We need somebody else in 2024!) Want to reach me? Try [email protected]

