Updated list of current, former UVA student-athletes in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

The media-relations folks at UVA Athletics have put together a list of current UVA student-athletes and UVA alums who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The swimmers’ listed events are those they qualified for. It is not the final list of events in which they will compete. The final entry lists will be released by the national governing bodies in the coming weeks.

Paris Olympians List: Current/Former UVA Student-Athletes

Swimming

Aimee Canny (rising junior) – South Africa – Swimming – 200 Free, 4×200 Free Relay

Emma Weber (rising junior) – USA – Swimming – 100 Breast

Paralympians

Sky Dahl (rising senior) – USA –Rowing – PR3 Mixed 4+

Matt Simpson (UVA Law) – USA – Goalball

Tennis

Danielle Collins – USA – Tennis – Doubles, Singles

– USA – Tennis – Doubles, Singles Emma Navarro – USA – Tennis – Singles

Track and Field

Filip Mihaljevic – Croatia – Track & Field – Shot Put

– Croatia – Track & Field – Shot Put Bridget Guy Williams – USA – Track & Field – Pole Vault

Equestrian

Will Coleman (UVA College Arts & Sciences) – USA- Equestrian – Eventing

Rowing

Heidi Long– England – Rowing – W8+

Soccer