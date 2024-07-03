Updated list of current, former UVA student-athletes in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

The media-relations folks at UVA Athletics have put together a list of current UVA student-athletes and UVA alums who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.
The swimmers’ listed events are those they qualified for. It is not the final list of events in which they will compete. The final entry lists will be released by the national governing bodies in the coming weeks.
Paris Olympians List: Current/Former UVA Student-Athletes
Swimming
- Aimee Canny(rising junior) – South Africa – Swimming – 200 Free, 4×200 Free Relay
- Kate Douglass– USA- Swimming -100 Free, 200 IM, 200 Breast
- Paige Madden– USA- Swimming – 400 Free, 800 Free, 4×200 Relay
- Alex Walsh (grad student) – USA – Swimming – 200 IM
- Gretchen Walsh (rising senior) – USA- Swimming – 100 Fly, 50 Free, 4×100 Free
- Emma Weber (rising junior) – USA – Swimming – 100 Breast
Paralympians
- Sky Dahl (rising senior) – USA –Rowing – PR3 Mixed 4+
- Matt Simpson (UVA Law) – USA – Goalball
Tennis
- Danielle Collins – USA – Tennis – Doubles, Singles
- Emma Navarro – USA – Tennis – Singles
Track and Field
- Filip Mihaljevic – Croatia – Track & Field – Shot Put
- Bridget Guy Williams – USA – Track & Field – Pole Vault
Equestrian
- Will Coleman (UVA College Arts & Sciences) – USA- Equestrian – Eventing
Rowing
- Heidi Long– England – Rowing – W8+
Soccer
- Emily Sonnett – USA – Women’s Soccer