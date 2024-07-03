Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Updated list of current, former UVA student-athletes in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics
Sports

Updated list of current, former UVA student-athletes in 2024 Olympics, Paralympics

Chris Graham
Published date:

uva logo blueThe media-relations folks at UVA Athletics have put together a list of current UVA student-athletes and UVA alums who have qualified for the 2024 Paris Olympics and Paralympics.

The swimmers’ listed events are those they qualified for. It is not the final list of events in which they will compete. The final entry lists will be released by the national governing bodies in the coming weeks.

Paris Olympians List: Current/Former UVA Student-Athletes

Swimming

  • Aimee Canny(rising junior) – South Africa – Swimming – 200 Free, 4×200 Free Relay
  • Kate Douglass– USA- Swimming -100 Free, 200 IM, 200 Breast
  • Paige Madden– USA- Swimming – 400 Free, 800 Free, 4×200 Relay
  • Alex Walsh (grad student) – USA – Swimming – 200 IM
  • Gretchen Walsh (rising senior) – USA- Swimming – 100 Fly, 50 Free, 4×100 Free
  • Emma Weber (rising junior) – USA – Swimming – 100 Breast

Paralympians

  • Sky Dahl (rising senior) – USA –Rowing – PR3 Mixed 4+
  • Matt Simpson (UVA Law) – USA – Goalball

Tennis

  • Danielle Collins – USA – Tennis – Doubles, Singles
  • Emma Navarro – USA – Tennis – Singles

Track and Field

  • Filip Mihaljevic – Croatia – Track & Field – Shot Put
  • Bridget Guy Williams – USA – Track & Field – Pole Vault

Equestrian

  • Will Coleman (UVA College Arts & Sciences) – USA- Equestrian – Eventing

Rowing

  • Heidi Long– England – Rowing – W8+

Soccer

  • Emily Sonnett – USA – Women’s Soccer

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham, the king of "fringe media," is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Offer sheet from UVA Athletics to Tony Bennett sheds light on when extension was offered
2 Frederick County School Board member pleads guilty to role in Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol breach
3 Kaine dismisses calls for Biden to drop out: ‘It’s the pundits, it’s the editorial writers’
4 Brian O’Connor’s new UVA deal puts him in Top 10 nationally in total compensation
5 Hoarding in Ohio: 184 animals rescued that ‘resembled skeletons’

Latest News

john paul jones arena
Local

Oct. 19 Heart concert at JPJ canceled due to Ann Wilson cancer diagnosis

Chris Graham
fraud
Local

Shenandoah man indicted for wire fraud: More than $200K stolen from employer

Chris Graham

A Shenandoah man faces 20 years in prison after being indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly stealing more than $200,000 from his former employer.

police car arrest lights
Local

Charlottesville Police seize AK-47, ammo after pursuit of convicted felon

Chris Graham

Charlottesville Police made an arrest after a 21-year-old man tried to flee a traffic stop late Tuesday night.

baseball
Sports

O’s prospect Coby Mayo offers reminder that he’s too good to keep down on the farm

Chris Graham
prison
State/National

VADOC conducts drug, contraband shakedown at Lawrenceville Correctional Center

Chris Graham
football money
Sports

The ACC is bigger: But does adding Cal, SMU and Stanford make it better?

Scott German
police
State/National

Norfolk: Three people shot, in hospital, as police try to figure out details

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status