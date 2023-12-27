Update: Staunton man charged in connection with Dec. 22 shooting in Augusta County

A Staunton man and a 17-year-old Staunton juvenile have ben charged in connection with a Dec. 22 shooting in Augusta County.

Donte’ Eugene Hess, 21, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm, and the teen, whose name has not been released, was charged with reckless handling of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.

Hess is free on a secured bond. The teen is in the custody of Shenandoah Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The original report on the incident from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office told us that a 23-year-old county resident was among two people shot in the incident on Hermitage Road on Dec. 22.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office sent to members of the media on Dec. 22, both victims were transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

A news release issued on Wednesday tells us that the adult victim is still hospitalized with serious injuries, and that the second victim is in the Juvenile Detention Center awaiting surgery.

The Dec. 22 news release reported that the sheriff’s office initially detained a Donte Harris, 21, for questioning in relation to the shooting incident.

According to the release, Harris was released.

It is not clear if the person referred to as Harris is also the person that we were told today is Hess.