Google data: We Americans, apparently, are among those most obsessed with crosswords

Rebecca Barnabi
Unscramblerer.com analyzed Google trends data from the last 12 months and revealed the top English-speaking countries that love crosswords.

The United States is the fifth country most obsessed with crosswords. No. 1 is the United Kingdom, followed by New Zealand, Ireland and Australia. Canada is no. 6.

Vermont is the state with the most love for crosswords, followed by Maine, Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota. Nevada residents are least fascinated.

According to Unscramblerer.com, solving online crosswords is a growing trend in the U.S. For more than 10 years, searches for “crossword” have grown each year.

“There is something magical about crosswords. A crossword allows you to enter a new exciting world that is full of challenges and mystery. You have to use your wit and knowledge in new creative ways. Solving a good clue gives you this amazing ‘Aha!’ moment. The feelings of insight crossword solvers experience are very enjoyable and satisfying. We are not surprised about the growing trend of crossword solving,” a spokesperson for Unscramblerer.com said.

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

