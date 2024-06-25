Countries
Two Virginia students place in International Aviation Art Contest
State/National

Two Virginia students place in International Aviation Art Contest

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
Courtesy of Virginia Department of Aviation.

The Commonwealth’s art students are some of the finest in the world and that’s not just the opinion of the Virginia Department of Aviation (DOAV).

Judges of the International Aviation Art Contest, sponsored by the Fédération Aéronautique Internationale (FAI), agree. Based in Lausanne, Switzerland, the FAI chose the theme, “Air Sports for a Peaceful World,” and received almost 100 entries from multiple continents.

Eric Shen of Vienna was awarded 2nd place in the Junior category. Like many 8-year-old boys, Shen likes to draw high-powered vehicles, especially monster trucks. Unlike the free-falling figures in his submission, it seems that he has no intention of slowing down.

“I would love to sky-dive,” Shen said.

Iris Xie, also of Vienna, won 3rd place in the Intermediate category. She had her start as most students do drawing in kindergarten, and received an honorable mention from the DOAV during last year’s contest.

“When I feel like drawing, I take a picture and then I draw that… Honestly, I am surprised I won,” Xie said.

She is studying how to draw human anatomy at Sunberry Art Studio in Great Falls, Virginia. The skills will serve her well in next year’s International Aviation Art Contest, where the theme is “Women with Wings.”

DOAV Director Greg Campbell congratulated all the winners of the International Aviation Art Contest, and reiterated his pride in the Commonwealth’s winners.

“Today, two Virginia students are recognized for what they are – the best in the world,” Campbell said.

Both students were originally selected as part of the DOAV’s Virginia Aviation Art Contest. They were among nine students from the Commonwealth that progressed to the national competition in Washington, D.C. National honors entitled them to move on to the international contest. Art entries were received from China, Egypt, France, India, Latvia, Japan, Lithuania, Oman, Pakistan, Poland, Serbia, Syria, Thailand, USA and Qatar. Only one other American student (from Kansas) was honored in the world-wide event.

 

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

