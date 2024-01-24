Countries
Two inmates, one visitor indicted for drug-related incidents at Virginia correctional center
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Two inmates, one visitor indicted for drug-related incidents at Virginia correctional center

Crystal Graham
Published date:
jail handcuffs
(© mehaniq41 – stock.adobe.com)

Two inmates and one civilian visitor have been indicted for two drug-related incidents that occurred last year at the Virginia Department of Corrections’ Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton County.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred on Aug. 12 when inmate Leopold Ashe received a visit from a civilian, Mary Marchio.

After the visit from Marchio, Ashe was searched and a surgical mask containing suspected drugs was found in his possession.

An investigation by the VADOC drug task force discovered that Marchio and Ashe were allegedly conspiring to traffic drugs into the facility during their visit.

Ashe and Marchio are charged with the following:  

  • Two counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances
  • Possession of Buprenorphine and Naloxone (Schedule III)
  • Delivery of drugs, firearms, explosives, etc., to prisoners or committed persons

The second incident occurred on Sept. 18. Security staff employees searched the bedding area of inmate Djaun L. Brooks.

The following items were discovered, according to the commonwealth attorney:

  • Five bags containing green, plant-like material
  • 20 packaged pills
  • Suspected Buprenorphine
  • One bottle containing an unknown, clear liquid
  • An unknown, unwrapped pill

Brooks is charged with the following:  

  • Three counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances
  • Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance

If you have any information on contraband at VADOC facilities, you can report it to (540) 830-9280.

 

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

