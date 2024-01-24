Two inmates, one visitor indicted for drug-related incidents at Virginia correctional center

Two inmates and one civilian visitor have been indicted for two drug-related incidents that occurred last year at the Virginia Department of Corrections’ Deerfield Correctional Center in Southampton County.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred on Aug. 12 when inmate Leopold Ashe received a visit from a civilian, Mary Marchio.

After the visit from Marchio, Ashe was searched and a surgical mask containing suspected drugs was found in his possession.

An investigation by the VADOC drug task force discovered that Marchio and Ashe were allegedly conspiring to traffic drugs into the facility during their visit.

Ashe and Marchio are charged with the following:

Two counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances

Possession of Buprenorphine and Naloxone (Schedule III)

Delivery of drugs, firearms, explosives, etc., to prisoners or committed persons

The second incident occurred on Sept. 18. Security staff employees searched the bedding area of inmate Djaun L. Brooks.

The following items were discovered, according to the commonwealth attorney:

Five bags containing green, plant-like material

20 packaged pills

Suspected Buprenorphine

One bottle containing an unknown, clear liquid

An unknown, unwrapped pill

Brooks is charged with the following:

Three counts of possession of unlawful controlled substances

Manufacturing, selling, giving, distributing, or possessing with intent to manufacture, sell, give, or distribute a controlled substance or an imitation controlled substance

If you have any information on contraband at VADOC facilities, you can report it to (540) 830-9280.