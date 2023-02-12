Two D.C. teens arrested in connection with Arlington County carjacking

Two juveniles are in custody in connection with an armed carjacking in the Aurora Highlands neighborhood in Arlington County on Saturday evening.

According to police, the carjacking, reported at 8:26 p.m., went down as the two juvenile suspects approached a man sitting in a parked vehicle, brandished firearms, and demanded the victim exit the vehicle.

The suspects then fled the scene in the stolen vehicle. A lookout was broadcast, and an officer observed the suspects traveling northbound on I-395. The officer attempted a traffic stop and, after the driver refused to stop, initiated a vehicle pursuit.

The suspects attempted to elude officers and subsequently crashed the vehicle in the area of 14th Street SW and D Street SW in Washington, D.C.

The suspects then ran from the vehicle, and officers initiated a foot pursuit and took both suspects into custody.

The two juvenile suspects were transported to an area hospital as a precautionary measure, but no injuries were reported.

During a search of the stolen vehicle, officers recovered a firearm that had been reported stolen out of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

Petitions were obtained for the juveniles, who are both 17-year-olds and are residents of Washington, D.C.

They are being held in Washington, D.C. pending extradition to the Commonwealth of Virginia.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Arlington County Police Department’s Tip Line at 703-228-4180 or [email protected].

Information may also be reported anonymously through the Arlington County Crime Solvers hotline at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).