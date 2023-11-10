Countries
Close
Home Two Blacksburg High School teens dead after apparent murder-suicide
Police, Virginia

Two Blacksburg High School teens dead after apparent murder-suicide

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police crime scene
(© New Africa – stock.adobe.com)

A 17-year-old Blacksburg High School senior is dead after her ex-boyfriend allegedly shot and killed her, and then killed himself, on Tuesday afternoon.

The two bodies were found in a vehicle in a parking garage located at 723 University City Blvd. in Blacksburg.

The Blacksburg Police Department said a weapon was found inside the vehicle. The BPD confirmed both victims were students at Blacksburg High School.

The police did not release the names of the two juveniles due to their age. However, the father of the slain teen, Serenity Hawley, did identify his daughter in multiple news reports.

John Hawley said his daughter would have been 18 on Thursday. His daughter had been accepted to Virginia Tech.

Hawley’s body was found in a parking garage near where she worked at Your Pie Pizza, according to reports.

The alleged killer, her ex-boyfriend, was a junior and former varsity football player at Blacksburg High School.

According to Hawley’s mother, Heather Waldron, her daughter had sought a no-contact order through the high school against her ex approximately one month ago.

“I do believe that this could have been prevented. I don’t want to blame anybody, but people in positions of leadership knew that he has a history or a past, and I think that if that had been taken care of, we wouldn’t be here,” Waldron told The Roanoke Times.

The restaurant where Hawley worked drew students and friends Thursday night who left flowers, Diet Coke and pickles in her honor.

“I just hope that this is a wake-up call for others that could be in this situation,” Waldron told The Roanoke Times. “And I hope that this will prevent someone else, another parent, from living this nightmare.”

 

