Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news twenty people file applications for open charlottesville city council seat
Local

Twenty people file applications for open Charlottesville City Council seat

Chris Graham
Published:

CharlottesvilleTwenty people have submitted applications to be considered for the vacant seat on Charlottesville City Council.

The deadline to apply was Monday.

The seat being filled is the unexpired term City Councilor Sena Magill, who announced her intent to step down earlier this month.

City Council will appoint someone to fill her seat through the end of the calendar year.

A special election will be held in November to determine who will then serve out the remainder of her four-year term.

Applicants

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

prescription drug pills on pile of money

AARP Virginia is advocating against the interests of seniors 
Chris Graham
pinckney

Front Royal Police seek info on missing teen who may be in Manassas, Richmond
Chris Graham

The Front Royal Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old juvenile. 

uva syracuse
,

Syracuse battles, but #4 Virginia makes the big plays, steals one in the Dome
Scott German

The beat goes on for Syracuse, another big game, another huge opportunity to take a giant step in the right direction. 

kadin shedrick
,

What did we just see? Five observations from #4 Virginia’s 67-62 win at Syracuse
Chris Graham
road

Developing: Pedestrian struck on northbound Interstate 81 in Frederick County
Chris Graham
brennan armstrong
,

Highlight of the Virginia 2023 football schedule: The return of Brennan Armstrong
Chris Graham
virginia tech men's basketball
,

Virginia Tech’s Grant Basile stepping up at the right time ahead of Miami clash
Roger Gonzalez

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy