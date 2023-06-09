Countries
Local

Traffic alert: Route 692 over Mechums River in Batesville will close to through traffic

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Virginia Department of Transportation’s Charlottesville bridge crew will replace the superstructure of the bridge over the Mechums River on Route 692 in Batesville on Monday, June 12.

As a result, Route 692 will be closed to through traffic from June 12 through June 27. All work is weather permitting.

Traffic on the west side of Batesville will detour onto Route 692 to U.S. 250 (Rockfish Gap Turnpike) to Interstate 64, exit 107 at Crozet, east to exit 118 U.S. 29 (Seminole Trail), then south to Route 692. Traffic east of Batesville will reverse the detour route. Access to all private entrances will be maintained on both sides of the bridge.

The bridge abutments over Mechums River were built in 1903, and the current structure has a concrete deck supported by steel beams and is posted for a 17-ton weight limit. Approximately 970 vehicles use the bridge every day, according to 2021 traffic counts.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

