Traffic alert: Overnight closure of Route 33 in Harrisonburg scheduled next week

Eastbound and westbound Route 33 (East Market Street) in Harrisonburg will be closed overnight from April 16 to 20.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, Route 33 will be closed between the intersection of Carlton Street and the intersection of Burgess Road/Linda Lane for stormwater drainage and paving work.

The overnight closures are part of a project to replace the two Route 33 bridges over Interstate 81 at exit 247 and the two railroad bridges west of the interchange. A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour is in place on Route 33 for the duration of the project, which is expected to last into 2026, and the work zone is closed to pedestrian traffic.

Interstate 81 off-ramps at exit 247 will also be closed, and traffic will be detoured each night.

Westbound Route 33 drivers will turn left onto Burgess Road, right on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, right on Reservoir Road and right on South Carlton Street to return to Route 33.

Eastbound Route 33 drivers will turn right onto South Carlton Street, left on Reservoir Street, left on Evelyn Byrd Avenue and right on Burgess Road to return to Route 33.

All northbound and I-81 drivers will take exit 247A and follow digital message signs for a detour route. All southbound I-81 drivers will take exit 247B and follow digital message signs.

All detours will be lifted from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All work is weather permitting.