Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newstraffic alert overnight closure of route 33 in harrisonburg scheduled next week
Local

Traffic alert: Overnight closure of Route 33 in Harrisonburg scheduled next week

Rebecca Barnabi
Published date:
road closed
(© Maridav – stock.adobe.com)

Eastbound and westbound Route 33 (East Market Street) in Harrisonburg will be closed overnight from April 16 to 20.

From 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night, Route 33 will be closed between the intersection of Carlton Street and the intersection of Burgess Road/Linda Lane for stormwater drainage and paving work.

The overnight closures are part of a project to replace the two Route 33 bridges over Interstate 81 at exit 247 and the two railroad bridges west of the interchange. A work-zone speed limit of 25 miles an hour is in place on Route 33 for the duration of the project, which is expected to last into 2026, and the work zone is closed to pedestrian traffic.

Interstate 81 off-ramps at exit 247 will also be closed, and traffic will be detoured each night.

Westbound Route 33 drivers will turn left onto Burgess Road, right on Evelyn Byrd Avenue, right on Reservoir Road and right on South Carlton Street to return to Route 33.

Eastbound Route 33 drivers will turn right onto South Carlton Street, left on Reservoir Street, left on Evelyn Byrd Avenue and right on Burgess Road to return to Route 33.

All northbound and I-81 drivers will take exit 247A and follow digital message signs for a detour route. All southbound I-81 drivers will take exit 247B and follow digital message signs.

All detours will be lifted from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily. All work is weather permitting.

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca Barnabi

Rebecca J. Barnabi is the national editor of Augusta Free Press. A graduate of the University of Mary Washington, she began her journalism career at The Fredericksburg Free-Lance Star. In 2013, she was awarded first place for feature writing in the Maryland, Delaware, District of Columbia Awards Program, and was honored by the Virginia School Boards Association’s 2019 Media Honor Roll Program for her coverage of Waynesboro Schools. Her background in newspapers includes writing about features, local government, education and the arts.

Top News

1 Raphine woman charged with sexual assault of minor in Staunton, Augusta County
2 Access to abortion care, miscarriage management meds threatened by court ruling
3 Rockingham County man dies when his bicycle was struck from behind on Tuesday
4 Class of ’21 ‘Hoos in the NBA: Catching up with Trey Murphy, Sam Hauser, Jay Huff
5 Virginia needs to replace Nick Jackson: Sintim breaks down the guys expected to fill his shoes

Latest News

interstate 81
Local

CTB provides $101m to widen I-81 near Staunton

Rebecca Barnabi
Rodney Williams
Local

Harrisonburg man found guilty of possessing, distributing child pornography

Crystal Graham

A Harrisonburg man was found guilty of possessing and distributing child pornography after a two-day trial that ended yesterday.

Local

Author to speak on First Lady Edith Wilson at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library

Rebecca Barnabi

Author Rebecca Boggs Roberts will discuss her book about First Lady Edith Wilson on Monday, April 27, at Woodrow Wilson Presidential Library.

kyle getter
Sports

Report: Virginia basketball assistant coach reportedly leaving for another job

Chris Graham
trump desantis
U.S./World

Bait and switch, voter suppression: It’s the Trump-DeSantis anti-democracy way

Tom H. Hastings
wildflowers
Culture

Nature Foundation at Wintergreen celebrates four decades of wildflower symposium

Crystal Graham
beer baseball game
Sports

Some MLB teams are extending beer sales because of quicker games: Does this make sense?

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy