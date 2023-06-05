Top weekend road trips in America? Virginia lands two in top 100

Nothing screams summer more than a road trip with the family. Weekend getaways combine adventure and flexibility – often at a lower price than traditional beach destinations.

If you are planning a summer road trip in Virginia or elsewhere, a survey by Gunther Motor Company could help you discover your summer destination.

“America is a treasure trove of interesting and diverse weekend road trips. From the towering mountains and vast plains, to vibrant cities and charming small towns, each journey paints a unique portrait of our nation’s rich tapestry. Every route has its own story to tell, fostering an exploration that unveils the heart and soul of America,” said Joseph Gunther IV of Gunther Motor Company.

Two road trips in Virginia made the list.

Norfolk to Blacksburg (U.S. 460)

The state of Virginia’s Norfolk to Blacksburg via U.S. Route 460 road trip was voted as America’s 16th favorite weekend road trip.

Starting in Norfolk, a vibrant coastal city known for its naval history and waterfront attractions, you can explore the charming neighborhoods, visit museums and indulge in delicious seafood.

As you travel west on U.S. Route 460, you’ll pass through the scenic countryside, with picturesque farmlands and rolling hills dotting the horizon.

Along the way, you can make stops in historic towns such as Suffolk and Petersburg, each offering their own unique charm and glimpses into Virginia’s rich past.

Continuing on Route 460, you’ll reach Blacksburg, home to Virginia Tech, and nestled in the scenic Blue Ridge Mountains.

Here, you can enjoy outdoor activities like hiking and biking, explore the vibrant college town atmosphere, and immerse yourself in the local arts and culture scene.

Virginia Beach to Abington (U.S. 58)

The Virginia Beach to Abingdon via U.S. Route 58 weekend road trip was rated as the 42nd best nationally.

As you travel along U.S. Route 58, you’ll pass through picturesque countryside, rolling hills and rural communities, providing a glimpse into the state’s rural heritage and slower pace of life.

Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to explore historical sites, such as the Suffolk Historic District and the town of Franklin, known for its quaint downtown and historic architecture.

As you continue west, the landscape gradually transforms into the scenic beauty of the Appalachian Mountains, where you’ll pass through charming towns like Galax and Marion.

The road trip culminates in Abingdon, a historic town with a vibrant arts scene, where you can explore its historic district, and immerse yourself in the local culture.

The top five

New York City to Niagra Falls: In first place came a New York road trip – leaving from New York City to Niagara Falls via Interstate 87 and 90. This route showcases New York’s diverse landscapes and attractions. Starting in NYC, you can visit famous sites like Times Square and Central Park, then head north. Interstate 87 provides views of the stunning Adirondack Mountains and outdoor activities, while Interstate 90 passes through scenic towns and historic sites. The journey ends at Niagara Falls, a breathtaking natural wonder, where you can take a boat tour or enjoy the view from observation decks. This approximately 400-mile trip takes about 7 to 8 hours. Colorado Springs to Dinosaur National Monument: In second place came a 4- to 5-hour road trip based in Colorado – leaving from Colorado Springs to Dinosaur National Monument via US-40. The route goes through scenic mountain passes, charming mountain towns, and expansive valleys, offering stunning vistas and opportunities for outdoor exploration. Along the way, you can visit attractions like the historic town of Steamboat Springs, renowned for its hot springs and outdoor activities, and the unique geological formations of the Yampa River Valley. Las Vegas to Great Basin National Park: The Las Vegas to Great Basin National Park (via U.S. Route 93) weekend road trip emerged as the third favorite. This route takes you through stunning desert scenery, with vast stretches of open road and panoramic views of mountains and valleys. Along the way, you can make stops at unique attractions like the Extraterrestrial Highway, known for its UFO sightings and Area 51 lore. As you approach Great Basin National Park, you’ll be greeted by the majestic Wheeler Peak, the park’s highest point, and the breathtaking Lehman Caves, a subterranean wonder filled with stunning limestone formations. The roadtrip typically takes around 4 to 5 hours to drive the approximately 300-mile route from Las Vegas to Great Basin National Park. Dallas to Big Bend National Park: Texas is home to the fourth most popular road trip in America. The Dallas to Big Bend National Park via U.S. Route 67 road trip takes you through charming small towns, rolling hills, and stretches of open countryside, offering glimpses of Texas’ rich history and natural wonders. Along the way, you can explore attractions such as Fort Richardson State Park, known for its historic military fort and scenic beauty, and the Davis Mountains State Park, offering stunning hiking trails and panoramic views. The road trip takes around 8 to 10 hours to drive the approximately 500-mile route from Dallas to Big Bend National Park. This road trip is an ideal way to experience the vastness, natural beauty, and rugged charm of Texas. Albany, New York to Lake Placid: Rounding out the top five came another New York road trip, starting off in Albany to Lake Placid (via Interstate 87). Here you’ll witness the picturesque landscapes of the Adirondack Mountains, charming small towns, and stunning natural attractions along the way. Additionally, you’ll encounter historical sites, such as Fort Ticonderoga, and cultural attractions like the Hyde Collection Art Museum, providing a blend of history and art.

View the full list of top 100 weekend road trip routes online.