TNA President Carlos Silva, obviously getting marching orders from big brother WWE, has forced Nic Nemeth, the former Dolph Ziggler, out of a May 1 indy match with AEW champ MJF, citing “partner conflicts.”

Uh, huh.

“I’m crushed, because I was very much looking forward to doing this, but it’s unable to happen at the moment,” said Nemeth, who in addition to being a TNA contracted talent, is also a co-host on “Busted Open Radio,” which he used to build the scheduled match at a Create-A-Pro show in New York with MJF.

It was a clever build, with Nemeth taking shots at MJF on “Busted Open,” MJF responding on social media, the two eventually agreeing to the match a couple of weeks ago.

Reminded me of how FTR and The Briscoes did the build for their 2022 trilogy.

Fightful Select is reporting that Silva is trying to say behind the scenes that the issue with the bookings is that he is upset that AEW ran its “Collision” show head-to-head with TNA’s weekly Thursday show last week, which is true – the move was made because TNT was broadcasting the NCAA Final Four in the normal timeslot for “Collision.”

“It’s called being preempted due to March Madness,” MJF wrote on his socials. “This guy is actively a dumb motherf***er. Congrats. You pay your talents sh*t. Force them off shows where they can make money. #lolTna.”

Nemeth is taking the fall for not “reading the fine print” in his TNA contract, though, notably, the match had already been approved by management, before the decision was made to pull Nemeth.

“As of yesterday, as I was flying in, I found out, because of certain partnerships and brands, TNA President Carlos Silva had to make a difficult decision and protect a couple of brands down the line and things that are actually contractually obligated to happen — can’t just kind of do whatever we want,” said Nemeth, who pledged to “try and make this match happen one day, and hopefully soon.”

That would seem to be whenever Nemeth’s TNA contract expires.

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