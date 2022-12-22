What you need to do to prepare your family for severe winter weather
The Virginia Department of Emergency Management encourages all Virginians and visitors to be prepared for this winter weather season and the arctic blast weather event impacting the Commonwealth.
Winter storms create a higher risk of roadway incidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion.
While most think of winter storms as snow events, we cannot rule out the other threats than wintertime poses such as extreme cold, freezing rain, ice and high winds.
Preparedness actions
- During a winter storm, stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary.
- Always give snowplows and responders the right of way.
- If you must travel, know road conditions before you leave home. View the latest road and traffic conditions at 511virginia.org or by calling 511 or viewing the 511 Virginia mobile app.
- Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any other partially enclosed area.
- Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks. Always avoid overexertion when shoveling.
- When severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives.
- Protect yourself from Frostbite. Hands, feet, and face are the most commonly affected areas so wear a hat, mittens (which are warmer than gloves) and cover your mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss.
- Keep dry. Change out of wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.
- Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer or heavy clothing.
Prepare your home
- Make sure your home is properly insulated
- Check the weather stripping around your windows and doors
- Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe burst
- Have additional heat sources on hand in case of a power outages
- Keep a fire extinguisher accessible
- Replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector annually
- In the case of high winds, secure loose items around your property and trim any branches that could threaten your home
Prepare your car
- Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested
- Check your car’s antifreeze level
- Have your radiator system serviced
- Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix
- Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades
- To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows and headlights
- Please heed warnings to avoid travel.
If you absolutely have to be on the roadway, prepare your vehicle and have a kit for you and your passengers.
This could include items such as:
- Blankets
- Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets
- Boots
- Basic first-aid kit
- Warm coat and insulating layers (sweatpants, gloves, hat, socks,)
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Basic set of tools
- Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
- Ice scraper/snow brush
- Jumper cables/jump pack
- Fire extinguisher
- Cash
- Items for children such as diapers, baby wipes, toys, etc.
- Flashlight, with extra batteries
- Hand warmers
- Paper map
- Portable smartphone power bank
- Extra medication
- Garbage bags
- Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves
- Shovel
To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family, and your business for winter weather, visit www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.