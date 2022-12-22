What you need to do to prepare your family for severe winter weather

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management encourages all Virginians and visitors to be prepared for this winter weather season and the arctic blast weather event impacting the Commonwealth.

Winter storms create a higher risk of roadway incidents, hypothermia, frostbite, carbon monoxide poisoning and heart attacks from overexertion.

While most think of winter storms as snow events, we cannot rule out the other threats than wintertime poses such as extreme cold, freezing rain, ice and high winds.

Preparedness actions

During a winter storm, stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary.

Always give snowplows and responders the right of way.

If you must travel, know road conditions before you leave home. View the latest road and traffic conditions at 511virginia.org or by calling 511 or viewing the 511 Virginia mobile app.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace or any other partially enclosed area.

Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks. Always avoid overexertion when shoveling.

When severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives.

Protect yourself from Frostbite. Hands, feet, and face are the most commonly affected areas so wear a hat, mittens (which are warmer than gloves) and cover your mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss.

Keep dry. Change out of wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer or heavy clothing.

Prepare your home

Make sure your home is properly insulated

Check the weather stripping around your windows and doors

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe burst

Have additional heat sources on hand in case of a power outages

Keep a fire extinguisher accessible

Replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector annually

In the case of high winds, secure loose items around your property and trim any branches that could threaten your home

Prepare your car

Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested

Check your car’s antifreeze level

Have your radiator system serviced

Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix

Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades

To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows and headlights

Please heed warnings to avoid travel.

If you absolutely have to be on the roadway, prepare your vehicle and have a kit for you and your passengers.

This could include items such as:

Blankets

Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets

Boots

Basic first-aid kit

Warm coat and insulating layers (sweatpants, gloves, hat, socks,)

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools

Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Fire extinguisher

Cash

Items for children such as diapers, baby wipes, toys, etc.

Flashlight, with extra batteries

Hand warmers

Paper map

Portable smartphone power bank

Extra medication

Garbage bags

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

To learn more about how to prepare yourself, your family, and your business for winter weather, visit www.vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.