Three arrests made for theft ring with victims in Nelson, Amherst, Appomattox counties

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has recovered stolen property and arrested three individuals for alleged crimes in Nelson, Amherst and Appomattox counties.

The arrests were made after several theft complaints in the Roseland area. The investigation into the thefts led to the execution of multiple search warrants.

Three people were arrested for various crimes related to the thefts in all three jurisdictions.

Angela S. Chobod, age 31, of Amherst

18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods (two counts)

18.2-173. Having in possession forged coin or bank notes

18.2-192. Credit card theft

18.2-195. Credit card fraud

Hunter F. Ponton, age 20, of Amherst

18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods (two counts)

18.2-172. Forging, uttering, etc., other writings (three counts)

18.2-178. Obtaining money or signature, etc., by false pretense

18.2-456. Contempt of court (two counts)

19.2-128. Failure to appear in court

19.2-306. Revocation of suspension of sentence and probation (two counts)

John T. Brogan, age 31, of Roseland

18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods

No further information is available at this time.