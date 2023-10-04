Three arrests made for theft ring with victims in Nelson, Amherst, Appomattox counties

The Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has recovered stolen property and arrested three individuals for alleged crimes in Nelson, Amherst and Appomattox counties.
The arrests were made after several theft complaints in the Roseland area. The investigation into the thefts led to the execution of multiple search warrants.
Three people were arrested for various crimes related to the thefts in all three jurisdictions.
Angela S. Chobod, age 31, of Amherst
- 18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods (two counts)
- 18.2-173. Having in possession forged coin or bank notes
- 18.2-192. Credit card theft
- 18.2-195. Credit card fraud
Hunter F. Ponton, age 20, of Amherst
- 18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods (two counts)
- 18.2-172. Forging, uttering, etc., other writings (three counts)
- 18.2-178. Obtaining money or signature, etc., by false pretense
- 18.2-456. Contempt of court (two counts)
- 19.2-128. Failure to appear in court
- 19.2-306. Revocation of suspension of sentence and probation (two counts)
John T. Brogan, age 31, of Roseland
- 18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods
No further information is available at this time.