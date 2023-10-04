Countries
Three arrests made for theft ring with victims in Nelson, Amherst, Appomattox counties
Police, Virginia

Three arrests made for theft ring with victims in Nelson, Amherst, Appomattox counties

Crystal Graham
Published date:

nelson county suspects robberyThe Nelson County Sheriff’s Office has recovered stolen property and arrested three individuals for alleged crimes in Nelson, Amherst and Appomattox counties.

The arrests were made after several theft complaints in the Roseland area. The investigation into the thefts led to the execution of multiple search warrants.

Three people were arrested for various crimes related to the thefts in all three jurisdictions.

Angela S. Chobod, age 31, of Amherst

  • 18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods (two counts)
  • 18.2-173. Having in possession forged coin or bank notes
  • 18.2-192. Credit card theft
  • 18.2-195. Credit card fraud

Hunter F. Ponton, age 20, of Amherst

  • 18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods (two counts)
  • 18.2-172. Forging, uttering, etc., other writings (three counts)
  • 18.2-178. Obtaining money or signature, etc., by false pretense
  • 18.2-456. Contempt of court (two counts)
  • 19.2-128. Failure to appear in court
  • 19.2-306. Revocation of suspension of sentence and probation (two counts)

John T. Brogan, age 31, of Roseland

  • 18.2-108. Receiving, etc., stolen goods

No further information is available at this time.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

