Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsthe time i took a stuffed lamb with me to the college world series
Columns + Op/Eds, Sports

The time I took a stuffed lamb with me to the College World Series

Chris Graham
Published date:
baby at the college world series
Baby, front row, at the College World Series.

“Aww-w-w-w, you brought your little Lamb Chop.” This was the lady checking me in at the media security gate at the College World Series.

Busted.

I had stowed away my little stuffed lamb, Baby, in my bag with my laptop and notebooks.

Here’s the backstory to Baby:

OK, so actually, it starts with Baby and her buddy, Abbe, and their sidekicks, Charles and Eli.

I can’t remember exactly how this all got started, but back when my wife, Crystal, and I started dating, I created a little imaginary story world beginning with Abbe, a purple bear.

Crystal is a native of Minnesota, Abbe is purple – think: Prince, Minnesota Vikings.

Abbe, it was decided, loves Minnesota, and everything about it.

Crystal, not long after we’d gotten engaged, flew back home to visit her grandparents, and I sent Abbe with her, and he, of course, came back with tons of stories about life in Minnesota.

More on how he tells those stories a little later.

Baby came along at some point after Abbe.

She was supposed to be a gift to, I think this is the case, one of our nieces or nephews, or some other infant kid, something like that, but I couldn’t let her go.

I’m a sucker, as you’re beginning to learn, for stuffed animals.

Baby, over time, developed into becoming a big fan of the state of Nebraska, for some reason lost to history.

Charles, a cute stuffed dog with an unusually gruff voice, joined the family a little later on. He still hasn’t picked a favorite state.

Eli is a tiny stuffed giraffe, named after long-necked quarterback Eli Manning.

He tends to side with Baby on most things.

Charles is more neutral.

OK, so, there you go, our imaginary world.

They all talk with us (using me as their medium) – mostly about when they hear mention of Minnesota or Nebraska on the TV news or The Weather Channel.

This is all eminently logical, you see.

The rivalry between Baby and Abbe heated up, naturally, when Nebraska jumped from the Big 12 to the Big Ten a while back.

baby abbe
The crew.

You see Baby there wearing her red hat with the N, Abbe with his Gophers hat with the M.

He got that one on our trip to Minnesota for the 2019 Final Four.

Crystal and I were walking around in the Mall of America the day after the national championship game, and came upon a Minnesota Golden Gophers team store.

I swear we could hear angels singing.

Somehow, we only walked out with the hat.

Fast forward four years, and UVA made it to the College World Series for the sixth time since 2009.

I’ve been meaning to make it out to Omaha for years, the only thing holding me back being, it can be a lengthy commitment.

If your team goes all the way, you can be there two weeks.

Of course, I packed Baby with me for the trip.

It took a bit of bravery on my part to then stow her away in my backpack when I headed out for the stadium.

I got there early for the UVA-Florida game, the first game for the ‘Hoos, and when no one was looking, I set her up beside my laptop to get the quickest of quick snaps of her gazing upon the baseball stadium.

That photo is now my screensaver on my phone.

At the airport coming back home, I bought Baby a Nebraska Cornhusker drink cup, a corn-themed shot glass (which she gifted to Abbe, who doesn’t know what to do with it) and a Nebraska-themed snow globe featuring a baby sheep.

Crystal knows that I’m a big little kid, but no one else does – or did, until now.

I can sense that this will be used against me the next time I go off on something with gravitas in print, but if that’s the case, well, so be it.

This was just Crystal’s and the lady at the security gate’s secret.

Now the whole world knows that, yes, I am certifiably nuts.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

Top News

1 Pay to play: Youngkin appointees to UVA Board of Visitors wrote him big checks
2 On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.
3 Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights
4 Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice
5 Jay Woolfolk had a busy spring: The UVA closer/QB is having an even busier summer

Latest News

dairy farms
Politics, U.S. + World

Dairy Margin Coverage concerns lead to legislation with improvements

Rebecca Barnabi
steph curry ty jerome
Sports

Ty Jerome gives glowing UVA endorsement as Christian Bliss set to announce college choice

Scott Ratcliffe

Tony Bennett and the Cavaliers still remain in the mix for a few very talented prospects they have offered for the Class of 2024, as well as another local rising star for 2025.

norfolk tides
Sports

Norfolk Tides rally from eight down, stun Charlotte Knights, 10-8, in Thursday matinee

Chris Graham

The Norfolk Tides (50-26) rallied from an eight-run deficit to stun the Charlotte Knights (35-42), 10-8, on Thursday afternoon at Harbor Park.

Blue Ridge Parkway autumn
Virginia

Repairs to six bridges on Blue Ridge Parkway may lead to delays, detours

Crystal Graham
chainsaw cutting tree
Local

On anniversary of the derecho in Virginia, the forecast warns of potentially dangerous conditions in U.S.

Crystal Graham
network cord
Virginia

‘The future is bright for cybersecurity’: Virginia students earn national scholarships

Rebecca Barnabi
sheriff badge
Virginia

Virginia sheriff accused of accepting bribes for auxiliary deputy sheriff titles, rights

Crystal Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy