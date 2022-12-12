Menu
news the nitty gritty dirt band to perform at the paramount theater on march 9
News & Views

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to perform at The Paramount Theater on March 9

Chris Graham
Published:

paramount theaterThe Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater.

The country-rock band has been around in various incarnations since 1966, with the constants being front man Jeff Hanna and drummer Jimmie Fadden.

The three-time Grammy winners also won the 1989 County Music Association album of the year award for “Will the Circle Be Unbroken: Volume Two.”

The band will be at the Paramount on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to Paramount Star Circle and above on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., to Paramount Members and above on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championshippublished in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

