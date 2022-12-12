The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band to perform at The Paramount Theater on March 9

The Nitty Gritty Dirt Band is coming to Charlottesville’s Paramount Theater.

The country-rock band has been around in various incarnations since 1966, with the constants being front man Jeff Hanna and drummer Jimmie Fadden.

The three-time Grammy winners also won the 1989 County Music Association album of the year award for “Will the Circle Be Unbroken: Volume Two.”

The band will be at the Paramount on Thursday, March 9, at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to Paramount Star Circle and above on Wednesday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m., to Paramount Members and above on Friday, Dec. 16 at 10 a.m., and to the general public on Monday, Dec. 19 at 10 a.m.

Tickets may be reserved online at www.theparamount.net, or in person at the Box Office Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and one hour before each event.

Tickets may also be purchased by phone during Box Office hours by calling 434.979.1333.