Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news the extra inning ghost runner is here to stay another reason not to watch mlb
Sports

The extra-inning ghost runner is here to stay: Another reason not to watch MLB

Chris Graham
Published:
baseball
(© ccestep8 – stock.adobe.com)

MLB has made permanent the dumb rule that puts a runner on second base to begin the 10th inning, adding to the list of reasons to not care about baseball.

The Manfred Man, named for MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred, who has yet to come across a facet of the one-time national pastime that he can’t turn into a parody of itself, was first instituted as having had something to do with the pandemic, though even the reasoning back then made little sense.

Apparently, Manfred and the other stewards of the game in charge of making such decisions are worried about the scourge of long games and their impact on the product.

According to USA Today, there were 216 extra-inning games last year, 8.8 percent of the 2,430 scheduled games across all of MLB for the season, and of that subset, 37 – 1.5 percent of the overall total – went 13 or more innings.

For literally one game in nearly 100, MLB is ending its games with the equivalent of a penalty-kick shootout.

But it’s all for the good of the game, to hear Manfred tell it.

“Clubs have gotten used to the extra-innings rule,” Manfred said last week. “I think it’s generally well-liked by players.”

It’s universally mocked by the fans, but what does that matter?

Well, I mean, aside from “fans” being what other industries call “customers,” and “customers” being what those other industries recognize as “the people who pay our bills for us,” obviously, not much.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For my commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

Most Popular News

1 Show up: Waynesboro High provides incentives program for student attendance
2 The extra-inning ghost runner is here to stay: Another reason not to watch MLB
3 Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear
4 Humanitarian crisis in Yemen: War, and a debt that cannot be repaid
5 More on the China balloon episode: So much ado about so very little

Latest News

Local

Show up: Waynesboro High provides incentives program for student attendance

Rebecca Barnabi
michigan state university
U.S./World

Police: Michigan State University shooter had no ties to school, motive unclear

Chris Graham

A criminal profiler would have told you that the Michigan State University shooter who killed three and wounded five others Monday night was likely a current or former student who, for some reason, had just snapped.

yemen
Perspectives

Humanitarian crisis in Yemen: War, and a debt that cannot be repaid

Chris Graham

In a video that first circulated online in August of 2018, the viewer sees a bus full of loud, happy boys celebrating the last day of school with a field trip.

china
Perspectives

More on the China balloon episode: So much ado about so very little

Mel Gurtov
russia
Perspectives

Russians don’t have freedom of speech: Many are resisting the Ukraine war anyway

Lawrence S. Wittner
uva basketball
Sports

Poll Watch: Virginia slides up to sixth in coaches poll, seventh in AP poll

Chris Graham
nascar
Sports

Speed Week is here: Time to get ready for the 2023 Daytona 500

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy