News & Views

The arrival of winter in Virginia doesn’t mean the end of fresh produce

Chris Graham
Published:
winter food crops
(© Alice_D – stock.adobe.com)

Not everything we eat needs warm weather to grow and thrive. Several crops last throughout the winter months, like arugula, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, collards, herbs, kale, lettuce and turnips, all of which can withstand temperatures as low as 30 degrees.

“Cold season crops are those that are adapted to low temperatures — when you get to less than 50 degrees, they can thrive,” said Leonard Githinji, a sustainable and urban agriculture Virginia Cooperative Extension specialist and associate professor at Virginia State University.

These crops’ hardiness also makes them ideal for storing ahead of holiday meals. Greens like kale and cabbage keep well in the refrigerator, and root vegetables like carrots, turnips, onions, potatoes and sweet potatoes can last for weeks if stored properly.

Fall and winter squashes like acorn, butternut and delicata also are ideal for extended storage.

With winter settling in, now is the time to find these foods in local markets.

“As colder temperatures set in, consumers can expect to find plenty of seasonal locally grown produce at their farmers market,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “In addition to hardy winter crops, some markets will still have locally grown meat, poultry, fish and dairy products.”

While many markets close down for the season, some extend their operations into the cold months.

“Produce selection can vary by market, so it’s a good idea to become acquainted with the farmers to learn what products they plan to have in the winter,” Banks said.

To find a seasonal farmers market near you, visit vdacs.virginia.gov/vagrown or vafma.org/virginia-markets.

Chris Graham

In addition to being the editor of Augusta Free Press, I've written seven books, including co-authoring Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, published in 2019. I also served as a member of the creative team and on-air TV commentator for Awesome Wrestling Entertainment on AWE’s "Night of the Legends" live pay-per-view event in 2011, and wrote a book on that experience, The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, that was published in 2018. For my commentaries, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach me? Try [email protected].

