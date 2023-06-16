Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland Korean Flag Korea
newsteen dead as result of accident in pittsylvania county failed to yield right of way
Virginia

Teen dead as result of accident in Pittsylvania County, failed to yield right-of-way

Crystal Graham
Published date:
police lights at night
(© TheaDesign – stock.adobe.com)

An 18-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Pittsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred at U.S. 29 at the intersection with Route 649.

Leighana Faith Malpass of Chatham died at the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt.

A 2008 Mazda 6, driven by Malpass, pulled across 29 to make a left turn and failed to yield the right-of-way.

According to State Police, the Mazda was struck by a 2004 Ford F-250 driven by Joseph Irby, 25, of Gretna. Irby was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Top News

1 Virginia’s unemployment rate dips below 3 percent: So much for that awful Biden economy
2 UVA baseball coach Brian O’Connor on College World Series: ‘I believe in this ballpark’
3 Virginia Football: Elliott adds nine preferred walk-ons, looking to add depth
4 CM Punk is back: And judging from his ESPN interview, he’s going to come out swinging
5 Charlottesville: Elevated E. coli bacteria levels detected in Meadow Creek

Latest News

police fire rescue on scene
Virginia

Fatal crash in Goochland County, man ejected from Harley Davidson motorcycle

Crystal Graham
cm punk
Sports

CM Punk is back: And judging from his ESPN interview, he’s going to come out swinging

Chris Graham

CM Punk told ESPN, on the eve of his return to AEW, that a big-money series of matches playing off the real-life saga involving him and The Elite won’t happen.

airplane
U.S./World

Reauthorization of FAA bill on indefinite delay in U.S. Senate

Rebecca Barnabi

A markup of the FAA reauthorization bill is officially on an indefinite delay after an ongoing dispute over a pilot training amendment.

tony elliott
Sports

Virginia Football: Elliott adds nine preferred walk-ons, looking to add depth

Chris Graham
Father's Day
Culture

Listening with love: Father/daughter talks across the political divide

Melinda Burrell
father child smiling
Culture

Fault on Father’s Day: My Dad was woke before woke was even a thing

Tom H. Hastings
virginia business economy
Virginia

Virginia’s unemployment rate dips below 3 percent: So much for that awful Biden economy

Chris Graham

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy