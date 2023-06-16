Teen dead as result of accident in Pittsylvania County, failed to yield right-of-way

An 18-year-old died in a two-vehicle crash on Thursday in Pittsylvania County.

According to Virginia State Police, the accident occurred at U.S. 29 at the intersection with Route 649.

Leighana Faith Malpass of Chatham died at the scene. She was wearing her seatbelt.

A 2008 Mazda 6, driven by Malpass, pulled across 29 to make a left turn and failed to yield the right-of-way.

According to State Police, the Mazda was struck by a 2004 Ford F-250 driven by Joseph Irby, 25, of Gretna. Irby was wearing his seatbelt and was not injured in the accident.

The crash remains under investigation.