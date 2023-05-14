Teen charged with reckless handling of firearm in Augusta County shooting

A teen was transported to UVA, and a second is charged in a shooting in Augusta County early Sunday morning.

Amvion Andre Barbour, 18, of Charlottesville, was charged with one count of felony reckless handling of a firearm in the 1:45 a.m. incident in the 2900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway.

The victim, an unnamed 18-year-old, was transported to UVA for treatment of his injuries.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were in the same vehicle when the shooting occurred. The victim was seated in the front seat, and had a single gunshot wound to his lower back area. The shooter was seated in the backseat was also injured in the incident, suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.

Barbour was arrested without incident and is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

“This was an isolated incident, and at no time was the community in danger throughout this incident or the investigation,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

This case is still an ongoing investigation, and no additional details will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.