Teen charged with reckless handling of firearm in Augusta County shooting

Chris Graham
Amvion Andre Barbour
Amvion Andre Barbour. Photo: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

A teen was transported to UVA, and a second is charged in a shooting in Augusta County early Sunday morning.

Amvion Andre Barbour, 18, of Charlottesville, was charged with one count of felony reckless handling of a firearm in the 1:45 a.m. incident in the 2900 block of Stuarts Draft Highway.

The victim, an unnamed 18-year-old, was transported to UVA for treatment of his injuries.

According to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, the two teens were in the same vehicle when the shooting occurred. The victim was seated in the front seat, and had a single gunshot wound to his lower back area. The shooter was seated in the backseat was also injured in the incident, suffering a gunshot wound to the hand.

Barbour was arrested without incident and is currently being held at Middle River Regional Jail without bond.

“This was an isolated incident, and at no time was the community in danger throughout this incident or the investigation,” Augusta County Sheriff Donald L. Smith said.

This case is still an ongoing investigation, and no additional details will be released at this time. Anyone with information related to this case, please contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333.

Chris Graham is the editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris has won 17 Virginia Press Association awards for his work as an investigative reporter, feature writer and columnist. Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, both published in 2019, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to my YouTube page, youtube.com/chrisgrahamAFP. Want to reach Chris? Try [email protected].

