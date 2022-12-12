Task force to address wait times, other issues with Temporary Detention Orders

People in crisis in Virginia who need immediate care are sometimes put on waiting lists due to lack of available care or other barriers, waiting on average 43 hours for placement.

In a 14-month period (June 2021-July 2022), there were 21,099 Temporary Detention Orders, or TDOs in Virginia.

Often times, a law enforcement officer is assigned to the person in crisis – and stays with them until placement is secured – putting an additional strain on already understaffed police departments.

“Improving our behavioral health system is at the top of my Day 2 Agenda. It is critical that we address the mental health crisis and prioritize caring for Virginians,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “I’m committed to making substantial progress in providing access to resources, caring for Virginians and reforming the TDO process.”

The governor’s office announced a new task force today, the Prompt Placement TDO Task Force, bringing together representatives from government agencies, public and private hospitals, law enforcement and other community partners.

Janet Kelly, who led the governor’s Safe and Sound Task Force earlier this year, will head up this new initiative.

“Virginia’s current TDO process is bad for patients, care providers, families and law enforcement who wait with these patients for a placement,” said Secretary of Health and Human Resources John Littel. “This task force is a key step in improving the behavioral health system across the Commonwealth.”

The present TDO process has failed by not delivering care to patients when they need it most. The process also contributes significantly to increased workforce burnout within healthcare and extensive hours devoted by our law enforcement.

The objectives of the task force include ending the TDO waitlist, finding rapid placements for individuals under a TDO, releasing police officers from spending significant hours away from patrolling the streets, ensuring the safety of all parties and setting the stage for lasting systematic change to the way Virginia processes TDOs.

“Virginia’s hospitals support strengthening Virginia’s behavioral health system to ensure patients have access to treatment when they need it. Our hospitals are actively engaged in this work each day by providing inpatient and outpatient behavioral health care to Virginians across the state,” said Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association President and CEO Sean T. Connaughton. “We are deeply appreciative that Governor Youngkin’s Prompt Placement TDO task force is emphasizing treatment options for individuals who experience a mental health crisis and need urgent, inpatient psychiatric care.”

The Virginia Chiefs of Police Association and Virginia Sheriffs Association both support finding a better way to use law enforcement resources.

“This is the most dedicated effort we have seen in 25 years towards trying to address the problem of getting mental health beds available to people,” said Dana Schrad, executive director of the Virginia Chiefs of Police Association. “This effort is way overdue, and in the end, it should save Virginian’s lives and save much-needed law enforcement resources.”

“The Virginia Sheriffs’ Association is pleased to partner with Governor Youngkin to address the mental health crisis in Virginia. We are looking forward to returning to a day in which those in need of mental health services get immediate attention, allowing law enforcement officers to return to their primary public safety duties,” said John Jones, executive director of the Virginia Sheriffs Association.