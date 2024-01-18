Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia UAE Philippines Deutschland Korea France Italy Japan Russia Turkey
Home Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith to face #4 contender Christine Vicens at BKFC 57
Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith to face #4 contender Christine Vicens at BKFC 57

Chris Graham
Published date:
sydney 'sundance' smith
Photo: BKFC

Virginia-based bare-knuckles fight Sydney “Sundance” Smith continues her quest for a BKFC world title shot next month.

Smith, an Augusta County native who trains in Bridgewater, will fight #4 flyweight contender Christine Vicens at BKFC 57, which will be held on Feb. 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., live on the BKFC App.

Smith dropped a unanimous decision in her last fight to Melanie Shah, who used that win to go on to challenge the flyweight champ, Britain Hart, at BKFC 51, in a fight that Hart won to retain her world title.

Smith wants to work her way back up the rankings ladder to get her shot at Hart, but first things first.

“I’m very thankful to be on the first numbered BKFC card of the year,” Smith said. “I got the call twice since my last fight to take a fight on short notice but they didn’t materialize, so I’m just excited and ready to go.”

The loss to Shah last summer was the first loss for Smith in her BKFC career.

“I don’t feel like I was really myself in my last fight, and I think that she (Vicens) is going to be banking on me putting on that type of performance again. But we’ve been working really hard, so we’ve got a few things up our sleeve,” Smith said.

Chris Graham

Chris Graham

Chris Graham is the founder and editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1994 alum of the University of Virginia, Chris is the author and co-author of seven books, including Poverty of Imagination, a memoir published in 2019, and Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, and The Worst Wrestling Pay-Per-View Ever, published in 2018. For his commentaries on news, sports and politics, go to his YouTube page, or subscribe to his Street Knowledge podcast. Email Chris at [email protected].

Top News

1 Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps
2 House, Senate approve continuing resolution to avoid government shutdown
3 Donald Trump was right: There was funny business in the 2020 vote total
4 First location of Buc-ee’s in Virginia expected to break ground later this month
5 Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Latest News

parking space
Basketball, Sports

Virginia Athletics Foundation squeezing basketball season-ticket holders on parking

Chris Graham
amanda sambach uva
Sports

Virginia’s Amanda Sambach gets invite to Augusta National Women’s Amateur

Chris Graham

UVA golfer Amanda Sambach has been invited for the fourth time to participate in the 2024 Augusta National Women’s Amateur Championship.

fire department firefighter firehouse hose
Cops & Courts, Local

Staunton fire engine sustains damage from accident Wednesday; three individuals injured

Crystal Graham

A Staunton fire engine was involved in a crash yesterday afternoon at the intersection of North Augusta Street and Baldwin Drive.

chris graham uva basketball
Basketball, Pro Wrestling/MMA, Sports

Sports Radio: Chris Graham talks college basketball on ‘The Mark Moses Show’

Chris Graham
police crime tape at crime scene
Cops & Courts, Virginia

Virginia man with knife faces life-threatening injuries after being shot by officer

Crystal Graham
virginia augusta county staunton waynesboro
Local, Politics

Analysis: Augusta County 6 brought legal scrutiny on itself with series of missteps

Chris Graham
vote
Politics, U.S. & World

Election 2024: Sen. Warner pushes CISA to recommit to addressing foreign malign influence

Rebecca Barnabi

Augusta Free Press LLC | Privacy Policy

DMCA.com Protection Status