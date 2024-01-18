Sydney ‘Sundance’ Smith to face #4 contender Christine Vicens at BKFC 57

Virginia-based bare-knuckles fight Sydney “Sundance” Smith continues her quest for a BKFC world title shot next month.

Smith, an Augusta County native who trains in Bridgewater, will fight #4 flyweight contender Christine Vicens at BKFC 57, which will be held on Feb. 2 at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla., live on the BKFC App.

Smith dropped a unanimous decision in her last fight to Melanie Shah, who used that win to go on to challenge the flyweight champ, Britain Hart, at BKFC 51, in a fight that Hart won to retain her world title.

Smith wants to work her way back up the rankings ladder to get her shot at Hart, but first things first.

“I’m very thankful to be on the first numbered BKFC card of the year,” Smith said. “I got the call twice since my last fight to take a fight on short notice but they didn’t materialize, so I’m just excited and ready to go.”

The loss to Shah last summer was the first loss for Smith in her BKFC career.

“I don’t feel like I was really myself in my last fight, and I think that she (Vicens) is going to be banking on me putting on that type of performance again. But we’ve been working really hard, so we’ve got a few things up our sleeve,” Smith said.