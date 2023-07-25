Countries
Swimming advisories issued for three Norfolk beaches, high levels of fecal contamination
Public Safety, Virginia

Swimming advisories issued for three Norfolk beaches, high levels of fecal contamination

Crystal Graham
The Norfolk Department of Public Health has issued swimming advisories for three Ocean View beaches: Community Beach, Ocean View Beach and Sarah Constant Beach, due to high bacteria levels.

Water testing conducted Monday revealed enterococci bacteria levels at these sites exceeding state water quality standards.

Enterococci bacteria are a group of indicator organisms used to determine the extent of fecal contamination in recreational waters.

While enterococci bacteria do not generally cause illness, scientific studies indicate that their presence is closely correlated to the presence of other disease-causing organisms.

People swimming or playing in waters with bacteria levels higher than the state standards have an increased risk of developing gastrointestinal illness.

Signs were posted to alert the public of these advisories.

Health officials will continue testing beach water and will remove posted signs and notify the public when the bacteria levels decrease to meet state standards.

The Environmental Health Division of the Norfolk Department of Public Health samples Ocean View beach water on a weekly basis, during the swimming season, from late-May through mid-September.

For further information, call the environmental health division of Norfolk Department of Public Health at (757) 683-2712.

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked for nearly 25 years as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

