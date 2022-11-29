Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home

Football fans apparently have the best food spreads compared to other sports when watching games at home. From chicken wings to pizza to chips and dip, and beer to soda, watching sports in the U.S. is as much about socializing as the game itself.

According to a SportingPedia survey of U.S. sports fans, NFL fans spend $97.50 on average on food and drinks.

In comparison, NBA fans spend $92.57, NHL fans spend $82.62 and MLB fans spend $79.53.

The survey was conducted online among nearly 3,000 sports fans from Oct. 18 to Nov. 10.

The survey included 10 questions regarding participants’ sports-watching habits such as where and with whom they preferred to watch sports events. We also asked them about their consumption during games and matches, how much they eat and drink and how much they spend on average on snacks.

The survey also found:

Nearly half of all respondents said they preferred family gatherings with their parents, siblings and children over attending big sporting events in person

Most people attend a Super Bowl party to socialize

54 percent say they binge eat and 52 percent admit to consuming too many alcoholic beverages

The highest percentage of heavy drinkers is among college football fans

Preferred snacks for sports fans are (in this order): chicken wings, chips and dip, tacos, pizza, mozzarella sticks and chicken bites

View the full survey results online.