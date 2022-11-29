Menu
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
Countries
Close
USA Canada Spanish USA Malaysia Singapore UK Indonesia Indonesia UAE UAE Philippines Philippines Germany Deutschland
news survey football fans eat drink too much when watching games at home
Culture

Survey: Football fans eat, drink too much when watching games at home

Crystal Graham
Published:
football rugby TV
(© Viktoriia – stock.adobe.com)

Football fans apparently have the best food spreads compared to other sports when watching games at home. From chicken wings to pizza to chips and dip, and beer to soda, watching sports in the U.S. is as much about socializing as the game itself.

According to a SportingPedia survey of U.S. sports fans, NFL fans spend $97.50 on average on food and drinks.

In comparison, NBA fans spend $92.57, NHL fans spend $82.62 and MLB fans spend $79.53.

The survey was conducted online among nearly 3,000 sports fans from Oct. 18 to Nov. 10.

The survey included 10 questions regarding participants’ sports-watching habits such as where and with whom they preferred to watch sports events. We also asked them about their consumption during games and matches, how much they eat and drink and how much they spend on average on snacks.

The survey also found:

  • Nearly half of all respondents said they preferred family gatherings with their parents, siblings and children over attending big sporting events in person
  • Most people attend a Super Bowl party to socialize
  • 54 percent say they binge eat and 52 percent admit to consuming too many alcoholic beverages
  • The highest percentage of heavy drinkers is among college football fans
  • Preferred snacks for sports fans are (in this order): chicken wings, chips and dip, tacos, pizza, mozzarella sticks and chicken bites

View the full survey results online.

Crystal Graham

Crystal Abbe Graham is the regional editor of Augusta Free Press. A 1999 graduate of Virginia Tech, she has worked as a reporter and editor for several Virginia publications, written a book, and garnered more than a dozen Virginia Press Association awards for writing and graphic design. She was the co-host of "Viewpoints," a weekly TV news show, and co-host of Virginia Tonight, a nightly TV news show. Her work on "Virginia Tonight" earned her a national Telly award for excellence in television.

Most Popular News

Latest News View all

Forest Service promises its own environmental impact statement on Mountain Valley Pipeline
Rebecca Barnabi
coffee shop

Up and down: Alcohol and caffeine fuel 28% of Virginians’ daily fluid intake
Rebecca Barnabi

More than one quarter of Virginians say that caffeine and alcohol make up their daily fluid intake.

interstate 81

Augusta County: State Police identify pedestrian victim in Nov. 21 Interstate 81 accident
Chris Graham

Virginia State Police has identified the pedestrian killed in a Nov. 21 accident on Interstate 81 at the 225 mile marker in Augusta County.

mjf aew full gear

‘Dynamite’ preview: AEW continues to spin its wheels amid fallout from BrawlOut
Chris Graham

Virginia’s First Lady launches campaign for wellbeing of women and girls
Rebecca Barnabi
court plead guilty

Utah man who texted undercover officer about incest pleads guilty in child porn case
Chris Graham
, ,

How To Bet On Tunisia vs France With Cryptocurrency In Tunisia | Tunisia Sports Betting Sites
Owen Fulda