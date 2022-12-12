Survey: Dec. 12 is the day that workers start become less productive heading into Christmas

It’s less than two weeks ‘til Christmas. Our minds are on getting together with family, the end of the year, time off from work.

And not as much on actual work.

A survey from Mixbook has it that today, Dec. 12, is the day for Virginia workers that we start to slow down in terms of productivity.

“After how hard people have worked, it’s understandable that some would want to unwind a few days before the holidays officially start. The holidays are a time to celebrate together with friends and family, reflect on the past year, and mentally reset before jumping into the new year,” said Leslie Albertson, Director of Marketing at Mixbook.

This means the last three weeks of the calendar year are pretty much rubbish from a productivity standpoint, because the week between Christmas and New Year’s generally isn’t productive at all.

One fun tidbit from the survey: the average time that workers feel that their productivity begins to wan ahead of Christmas is 12:58 p.m.

Keep that in mind, management types, if you want something to get done.

Better to ask for it first thing in the morning.